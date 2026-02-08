Davis Cup: Hijikata, Duckworth valiant as Ecuador takes lead

The CultureAmp Australian Davis Cup team will need to draw on proven fighting spirit heading into Day 2 of their 2026 Qualifiers 1st Round tie against Ecuador in Quito.

Ecuador leads Australia 2-0 after Davis Cup singles debutants Rinky Hijikata and James Duckworth –, despite valiant efforts – were unable to secure victory in their respective rubbers.

Hijikata, a last-minute replacement for an injured Jordan Thompson, almost pulled off an inspired comeback in the opening rubber against Ecuador No.1 Alvaro Guillen Meza.

The 24-year-old was up a break at 3-2 in the final set; however, Guillen Meza stormed home to claim his third-straight Davis Cup victory, defeating Hijikata 6-4 1-6 6-4

“This is one of the best feelings that I’ve experienced in my life, winning here in my country, for my country, this is special,” Gullen Meza said.

In another rubber that had its ebbs and flows, Duckworth was strongly positioned against Andres Andrade. With clay statistically Duckworth’s best surface, he seemed to use this to his advantage, securing the opening set in 32 minutes, before generating three break points at 1-1 in the second set.

Although the momentum ultimately shifted as Andrade broke in Duckworth’s next service game to level the rubber at one-set all.

Heavy rain delayed play at 5-4 in the final set, but Duckworth maintained focus when the match resumed. The 34-year-old generated a match point opportunity on Andrade’s serve but was denied victory. Like in the second set, the Ecuadorian held serve before securing a break of his own, eventually prevailing 3-6 6-3 7-5.

Despite the 2-0 deficit, Australia have proven before that they should not be discounted from this position. In their most recent Davis Cup tie against Belgium in Sydney last September, Australia was one set away from completing an epic 3-2 comeback before Raphael Collignon flipped the script on Aleksandar Vukic and the Australian side.

It is a comeback Australia has achieved twice in Davis Cup history. Harry Hopman’s 1939 side came from 2-0 down against the United States in the Challenge Round to win their seventh Davis Cup.

More recently, current captain Lleyton Hewitt was on court when Australia overturned the deficit against Kazakhstan in Darwin 11 years ago.

Australian Open 2023 men’s doubles champions, Hijikata and Jason Kubler, will aim to spark momentum as they open play on Monday morning against Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo from 3 am AEST.

The reverse singles will then commence following the doubles, as Australia aims to meet Great Britain in the Qualifiers 2nd Round in September after they swept Norway 4-0.

You can watch the tie live on 9Go and 9Now.

DAVIS CUP QUALIFIERS 1ST ROUND

DAY 1 RESULTS

Alvaro Guillen Meza (ECU) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-4 1-6 6-4

Andres Andrade (ECU) d James Duckworth (AUS) 3-6 6-3 7-5

COMING UP ON DAY 2

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Gonzalo Escobar (ECU)/Diego Hidalgo (ECU)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Alvaro Guillen Meza (ECU)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Andres Andrade (ECU)