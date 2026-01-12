Hobart International: Taylah Preston powers to big win

Young Australian Taylah Preston has pulled off the biggest victory of her burgeoning career in the opening round of the Hobart International.

The 20-year-old wildcard, ranked 205 in the world, outpowered 40th-ranked Spanish No.5 seed Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4 7-6(4) in 88 minutes on Monday.

It was the best win rankings-wise of Preston's career, bettering a three-set result over Poland's then world No.42 Magdalena Frech at the San Diego Open in 2024.

Preston raced to a 4-1 lead in the firs set after just 15 minutes and then went to 5-2 in the second.

She was unable to serve out the match and lost four games in row, but rallied to break Bouzas Maneiro to force a tiebreak, where she held her nerve.

Preston, who will soon play her second Australian Open via a wildcard, was happy with how she overcame some anxious moments.

"I just started thinking - don't worry about the score; every point, play it the same," she said.

"Don't think about the fact you just lost four games in a row.

"I'm lucky enough to have my family here this week. They were all super positive and just going, 'You know what to do'.

"I looked to them a little bit, just more for that reassurance. But ultimately I had to try and trust myself, that I know what is best to do."

Preston, a former top-10 junior, had the better of her more experienced opponent from the baseline.

She'll face either Slovakia's world No.71 Rebecca Sramkova or Frenchwoman Varvara Gracheva for a place in the quarter-finals.

Preston couldn't get past the qualification stage at the Brisbane International last week but managed to beat a player in the top 100 and push No.79 Zhang Shuai to three sets.

"I'm really happy with how I'm playing and hitting the ball and at a level where I want to be," she said.

Preston, who hails from Western Australia, will be hoping to emulate the Hobart run of Australia's top-ranked woman Maya Joint, who reached the semi-finals in 2025 to spark a breakout season.

Monday grew even better for Preston, who teamed up with fellow Australian wildcard Talia Gibson for a come-from-behind success in the doubles.