'More to give': De Minaur relishes Alcaraz challenge

After talking the talk and walking the walk, Alex de Minaur faces the ultimate examination of his Grand Slam title credentials in a blockbuster Australian Open quarterfinal against Carlos Alcaraz.

Tired of "being a punching bag" to tennis's big dogs, and refusing to be bossed around, the new and improved De Minaur has been on full display at Melbourne Park this campaign.

In taking down dual US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe and emphatically avenging two gut-wrenching losses last year to world No.10 Alexander Bublik, the strides De Minaur has made are undeniable.

"Well, I'm just showing the people that I have improved, (that) I've got more to give," Australia's world No.6 said after putting Bublik to the sword in straight sets, as he did to Tiafoe.

After breaking Serbian heavyweight Hamad Medjedovic and then Tiafoe physically in the opening two rounds, De Minaur broke Bublik mentally in a baseline masterclass on Sunday night.

"Yeah, I got tired of the narrative that these big hitters can take the racquet out of my hands," De Minaur said after advancing to his seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal.

"Over the years I have kept on improving. I have kept on getting more and more out of myself.

"One of the things I have been constantly wanting to get to is exactly that — when I'm playing big hitters, not be a punching bag for them, ultimately, and really show them that I can go toe to toe with them and actually dictate and get them moving.

"That's the most effective way to play these big guys.

"Ultimately, I'm very happy that I'm able to execute that. And, yeah, the last couple of matches is some of the best ball striking I have had here at the AO."

Beat downs of Tiafoe and Bublik are one thing, though, while competing with Alcaraz is an altogether different challenge.

Only two-time defending Open champion Jannik Sinner has been able to match and beat the super Spaniard over the past two years, the two tennis titans winning the past eight grand slam titles between them.

De Minaur is 0-5 against Alcaraz and knows he must take his game to new levels to turn the tables on Tuesday night.

The sixth seed's defeats, though, have been tighter than De Minaur's 13 losses to Sinner, which gives the home hope confidence entering their latest showdown.

"Look, they've been different matches on different surfaces and different stages of his career," De Minaur said.

"This is going to be the first time playing at a Grand Slam, so I'm very keen to see how it goes.

"He's obviously playing at an incredibly high level, as we have seen all week long.

"When we played in the exhibition match (before the Open), he was playing some pretty high-quality tennis. I know what to expect.

"For me, it just comes down to I'm going to have to bring some of my best tennis.

"That's what it's going to take to get into the match and make it difficult for him and extend this match as much as I can, and ultimately go out there to compete."

His formidable opponent aside, De Minaur has no concerns about the forecast of mid-40C temperatures on Tuesday, and the likelihood of playing under a closed roof on Rod Laver Arena.

"I'm Aussie. I don't mind the heat," he said. "I have said it since day one. That's just what I have grown up with, and I'm ready for these types of conditions.

"I assume the roof will be closed. I don't know for certain. But if the heat rule is into effect, it's going to make it a little bit of an indoor match. Hey, it is what it is. Just deal with whatever's in front of you."

The winner will face either German third seed Alexander Zverev, last year's runner-up, or American world No.29 Learner Tien on Thursday for a place in the semifinals.