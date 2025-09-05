Competing as an older adult

If you’re looking to take your game further, there are clear pathways through national Seniors events, international Masters tournaments and representative teams.

Representative teams

Each year, Australia selects Masters teams to compete at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Championships. Two panels of selectors, appointed by Tennis Australia and Tennis Seniors Australia, assess player nominations based on performance, eligibility and selection policy.

Teams are selected for different age groups (30 to 90+).

Selection is based on recent ITF results, rankings and availability.

Players nominate via an online form when open.

Selected players receive support from Tennis Australia, Tennis Seniors Australia and their state/territory.

Roles include selectors, captains, managers and administrators.

ITF Masters tournaments

You can compete internationally in age-based events across the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour. These events are grouped in five-year age brackets and held at locations around the world. Explore ITF Masters tournaments

National calendar

A wide range of Seniors and Masters tournaments are held across Australia each year, including ITF Masters, National Ranking Tournaments and State Championships. Events are grouped in five-year age brackets starting at 30+, and formats include both round-robin and knock-out draws.

Each state and territory publishes its own schedule, and Tennis Australia maintains a national calendar of endorsed events. View the Tennis Australia competitive play calendar

Performance pathways