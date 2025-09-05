Competing as an older adult
Explore age-based formats and flexible pathways in Masters tennis, starting from age 30.
Why compete
You can keep building your game at any age. Age-based formats give you the chance to challenge yourself, stay fit and enjoy meaningful competition, whether you're entering your first comp or aiming for international events.
Understanding age-based competition
You can choose from a range of competition formats based on your age and stage of play.
Open competitions
- Usually for players aged 13 to 30, with no upper age limit. These are skill-based and include club, association and ranking events.
Seniors/Masters competitions
- For players aged 30 and above, grouped in five or six-year brackets (for example, 30 to 34, 35 to 39, etc.). These formats support both social and high-performance play
- Learn more about Tennis Seniors Australia.
Choose how you want to compete
You don’t need to be in a club or playing at your best to get started. Choose a format that suits your goals, schedule and experience.
By getting involved, you can:
- Stay active and healthy: Improve your strength, mobility and focus
- Meet people and build community: Connect with others through shared competition
- Play at your own pace and level: Choose formats that suit your goals and lifestyle
- Join age-based events across Australia: From local leagues to national tournaments.
Types of competitions available:
- Social leagues
Weekly team competitions for all skill levels. Learn about playing in a league
- Club tournaments
Local events, often open to non-members. Explore club tournaments
- Age-based tournaments
Events for players aged 30 to 90+, grouped in brackets. View the Seniors tournament calendar
Progressing from play to compete
If you’re looking to take your game further, there are clear pathways through national Seniors events, international Masters tournaments and representative teams.
Representative teams
Each year, Australia selects Masters teams to compete at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Championships. Two panels of selectors, appointed by Tennis Australia and Tennis Seniors Australia, assess player nominations based on performance, eligibility and selection policy.
- Teams are selected for different age groups (30 to 90+).
- Selection is based on recent ITF results, rankings and availability.
- Players nominate via an online form when open.
- Selected players receive support from Tennis Australia, Tennis Seniors Australia and their state/territory.
- Roles include selectors, captains, managers and administrators.
ITF Masters tournaments
You can compete internationally in age-based events across the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour. These events are grouped in five-year age brackets and held at locations around the world. Explore ITF Masters tournaments
National calendar
A wide range of Seniors and Masters tournaments are held across Australia each year, including ITF Masters, National Ranking Tournaments and State Championships. Events are grouped in five-year age brackets starting at 30+, and formats include both round-robin and knock-out draws.
Each state and territory publishes its own schedule, and Tennis Australia maintains a national calendar of endorsed events. View the Tennis Australia competitive play calendar
Performance pathways
If you're aiming to compete at a higher level, there are structured pathways through national rankings, ITF events and team representation. Explore senior competitions pathways
How do you know when you’re ready?
If you can rally, serve and keep score, even roughly, you’re ready to start. Most players build confidence through experience, not perfection.
Still unsure? Try one of these:
- Start with a social league or round-robin event.
- Ask a coach or club for guidance.
- Try one event, no long-term commitment needed.
- Learn how to play tennis
What to expect on match day
Get ready to compete with confidence. Here’s what to know before you step on court:
Match formats
- Round-robin or knock-out.
- Singles, doubles or mixed.
Scoring system
What to bring
- Racquet, water, towel, sun-safe clothing and court shoes.
- Dress and equipment regulations.
Competitive player profile
- Required for most endorsed events and leagues.
- Set up your Competitive Player Profile.
Frequently asked questions
Yes. Tennis is low-impact, social and adaptable, making it ideal for staying active at any age. You can choose formats that suit your fitness, experience and goals.
Tennis competitions for older adults start at 30+, with events grouped in six-year brackets (for example, 30–35, 36–40, etc.). There are tournaments for players aged 30 to 90+, including singles, doubles and mixed formats.
Absolutely. Many players return in their 50s, 60s or later, whether for fitness, fun or friendly competition. You don’t need to be at your best, just ready to give it a go.
Not always. Many events are open to all players. Club membership may be required for some formats, but social leagues and age-based tournaments often welcome non-members.
Learn more about how to join a competition.
Yes, especially when played on softer surfaces and in formats like doubles, which reduce physical strain. If you’re returning after a long break or managing a health condition, it’s a good idea to check with your GP before getting started.