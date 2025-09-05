Leagues checklist

If you are interested in setting up a league, be prepared with our league checklist. It provides all the criteria for organisers to launch a new league.

Initial set-up

  1. Register your club with Tennis Australia to enable players to participate in leagues.
  2. IT requirements – register for League Manager access and contact Customer Support to link a Match Centre login.
  3. If using Tennis Australia's League Manager, contact their Customer Support team for training and assistance, or check if your competition is already using it.
  4. Decide which type of league:
    • Social play – more flexible/ opt-in for players
    • League – a fixture where you register as an individual or a team
    • Challenge ladder – players register and are ranked via UTR, players challenge others above them in ranking.
  5. Choose if the league will involve individuals, teams or a combination of both and establish how many players will compete per team.
  6. Decide what type of player you are targeting and what will work best for them in terms of match formats, timings and league rules.
  7. Name your league, select a start date and the appropriate time of day and week for your players.
  8. Choose a scoring format, such as a ladder format in which points are awarded for winning a match or for sets, how many points for a draw, walkovers, penalties and whether it will be short sets, Fast4, etc.
  9. Allow time to plan, for example, one month for a new league, one week for the next term.
  10. Consider venue requirements and create a budget that covers court hire, lighting (necessary for night and winter competitions), trophies, number of balls and other potential expenses.
  11. Include membership versus non-membership pricing.

Team and player management

  • Clubs must nominate teams online, indicating players and captains.
  • Ensure all players registered are members of your affiliated club.
  • Ensure minimum and maximum player numbers per team are met.
  • Confirm and publish acceptance lists.
  • Note any specific requirements on the event homepages or via email.

During the league

  • Ensure players check in at the event desk.
  • Ensure a way for teams/players to report scores via League Manager or alternative means.
  • Ensure all players are aware of the Code of Conduct.

Post-event

  • Publish results and update league standings.
  • Complete any required league reports.
  • Settle any outstanding invoices.
  • Review the league process and identify any areas that could be improved.