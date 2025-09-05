Leagues checklist
If you are interested in setting up a league, be prepared with our league checklist. It provides all the criteria for organisers to launch a new league.
Initial set-up
- Register your club with Tennis Australia to enable players to participate in leagues.
- IT requirements – register for League Manager access and contact Customer Support to link a Match Centre login.
- If using Tennis Australia's League Manager, contact their Customer Support team for training and assistance, or check if your competition is already using it.
- Decide which type of league:
- Social play – more flexible/ opt-in for players
- League – a fixture where you register as an individual or a team
- Challenge ladder – players register and are ranked via UTR, players challenge others above them in ranking.
- Choose if the league will involve individuals, teams or a combination of both and establish how many players will compete per team.
- Decide what type of player you are targeting and what will work best for them in terms of match formats, timings and league rules.
- Name your league, select a start date and the appropriate time of day and week for your players.
- Choose a scoring format, such as a ladder format in which points are awarded for winning a match or for sets, how many points for a draw, walkovers, penalties and whether it will be short sets, Fast4, etc.
- Allow time to plan, for example, one month for a new league, one week for the next term.
- Consider venue requirements and create a budget that covers court hire, lighting (necessary for night and winter competitions), trophies, number of balls and other potential expenses.
- Include membership versus non-membership pricing.
Team and player management
- Clubs must nominate teams online, indicating players and captains.
- Ensure all players registered are members of your affiliated club.
- Ensure minimum and maximum player numbers per team are met.
- Confirm and publish acceptance lists.
- Note any specific requirements on the event homepages or via email.
During the league
- Ensure players check in at the event desk.
- Ensure a way for teams/players to report scores via League Manager or alternative means.
- Ensure all players are aware of the Code of Conduct.
Post-event
- Publish results and update league standings.
- Complete any required league reports.
- Settle any outstanding invoices.
- Review the league process and identify any areas that could be improved.