Clubspark

This online platform helps streamline club operations, from court bookings and membership to coaching programs and event organisations. Clubspark reduces administrative burden, freeing up valuable time and allowing clubs to focus on fostering a thriving tennis community.

League Manager

Simplify league organisation with League Manager. Specifically designed with league administrators in mind, it allows you to distribute workload among your teams, generate fixtures, automatically calculate ladders and statistics, manage team availability and selection, and communicate directly with players.

Tournament Planner

A powerful system to manage tournaments from start to finish, Tournament Planner simplifies complex tasks such as generating draws, seeding players and creating match schedules – ensuring fair and efficient competition. Automating administrative processes enable tournament organisers to focus on delivering high-quality events.

Match Centre

Match Centre serves as a hub for all things competitive tennis, providing a user-friendly online portal for clubs and their participants. It connects directly to competitions managed by League Manager and Tournament Planner, allowing clubs to offer their members a seamless way to register and pay for competitions, view fixtures, ladders and detailed results.

Bounce

Our award-winning learning management platform, designed primarily to support coaches, clubs, officials and volunteers to sharpen their knowledge and skills. It provides contemporary learning resources, including video library, short courses, coaching tips and essential resources on Tennis Australia’s programs and initiatives.

Coach Premium App

An exclusive, easy-to-use tool for Tennis Australia licensed deliverers, coaches and volunteers. It offers more than 200 tennis activities for kids and adults.

My Tennis

An online registration platform for coaches and deliverers of volunteer programs at clubs. Use My Tennis to update your Police Check and Working with Children Check in a few simple steps.

Technique App

A versatile tool designed for coaches, teachers, parents and players to aid in technique development. Our Technique App is available for $9.99 on the Apple App Store.

