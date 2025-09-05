The go-to tools for clubs, coaches, league and tournament organisers, and officials.
Clubspark
This online platform helps streamline club operations, from court bookings and membership to coaching programs and event organisations. Clubspark reduces administrative burden, freeing up valuable time and allowing clubs to focus on fostering a thriving tennis community.
Simplify league organisation with League Manager. Specifically designed with league administrators in mind, it allows you to distribute workload among your teams, generate fixtures, automatically calculate ladders and statistics, manage team availability and selection, and communicate directly with players.
A powerful system to manage tournaments from start to finish, Tournament Planner simplifies complex tasks such as generating draws, seeding players and creating match schedules – ensuring fair and efficient competition. Automating administrative processes enable tournament organisers to focus on delivering high-quality events.
Match Centre serves as a hub for all things competitive tennis, providing a user-friendly online portal for clubs and their participants. It connects directly to competitions managed by League Manager and Tournament Planner, allowing clubs to offer their members a seamless way to register and pay for competitions, view fixtures, ladders and detailed results.
Our award-winning learning management platform, designed primarily to support coaches, clubs, officials and volunteers to sharpen their knowledge and skills. It provides contemporary learning resources, including video library, short courses, coaching tips and essential resources on Tennis Australia’s programs and initiatives.