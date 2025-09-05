Reporting safeguarding concerns

Historical abuse refers to abuse that happened to someone who is now an adult while they were still a child (under the age of 18) and may not have been disclosed for years.

If you have experienced historical abuse, we encourage you to contact us for a confidential discussion about options for managing your case. We understand that reflecting on your experiences may bring up difficult memories and emotions and that recalling what happened can be challenging.

Support is available to you and we encourage you to speak to us to find out more.