Reporting safeguarding concerns
At Tennis Australia, we take every report of abuse and safeguarding concern seriously. If you see something, say something – it could make all the difference.
What is child abuse?
Child abuse is generally considered as any act that endangers a child’s physical or emotional health or development. Abuse can happen in person or online and may take many forms.
Forms of child abuse include:
- Physical abuse – non-accidental or reckless physical contact, such as hitting, kicking, punching or throwing objects.
- Sexual abuse – activity or contact without consent, including inappropriate touching, comments, exposure or encouraging a child to view or engage in sexual activity.
- Emotional abuse – behaviour that demeans, manipulates, or controls a child, resulting in significant harm or trauma.
- Neglect – failing to provide a child with basic needs like food, shelter, medical care, supervision or protection from harm.
- Abuse of power – when a person in a position of authority (such as a coach or manager) misuses their role to exploit, control or manipulate.
- Grooming – building a relationship of trust with a child (or their parent) to prepare them for future sexual abuse, which may involve secrecy, gifts or special attention.
- Family and domestic violence – violent, controlling or abusive behaviour in the home, including children witnessing or being affected by such acts.
In addition to child abuse, you can also report on breaches of safeguarding policy which requires all Australian Tennis Organisations to:
- report any concerns or allegations relating to harm of children.
- follow strict screening and recruitment processes, such as requiring valid Working with Children Checks (WWCC).
Historical abuse
Historical abuse refers to abuse that happened to someone who is now an adult while they were still a child (under the age of 18) and may not have been disclosed for years.
If you have experienced historical abuse, we encourage you to contact us for a confidential discussion about options for managing your case. We understand that reflecting on your experiences may bring up difficult memories and emotions and that recalling what happened can be challenging.
Support is available to you and we encourage you to speak to us to find out more.
How to report child abuse or safeguarding concern
Step 1: Receive and respond to the concern
You might receive a notice of child abuse through:
- a child or young person disclosing abuse
- a report from someone else who knows about the abuse
- observing signs or indicators of abuse.
You are not required to prove abuse has occurred or conduct your own investigation.
If a child raises a concern of abuse to you that relates to them or to another child, it is important that you:
Do
- believe them
- be calm and supportive
- reassure them that what has occurred is not their fault
- promptly and accurately record the discussion in writing.
Don't
- promise secrecy
- challenge or undermine them
- push them to give details of the alleged abuse
- investigate the matter by contacting the alleged offender.
Step 2: Report to the concern
To formally report child abuse, notify the appropriate authority:
- Your club’s Member Protection Information Officer (MPIO) or another trusted official
- Tennis Australia’s Integrity and Compliance Unit (TAICU) at [email protected] or online form
- Call the whistle-blower service, STOPLINE, on 1800 11 SAFE (1800 117 233) to report anonymously.
If you're reporting online abuse, ensure to capture and save evidence, such as screenshots.
Step 3: Protective measure
Once a report is made, the MPIO will assess immediate risks to the child and take precautionary steps, such as:
- implementing interim measures to ensure their safety and that of other children.
- considering appropriate support services for the child, their family and the alleged offender.
- implementing measures to protect all parties from potential victimisation and gossip.
Step 4: Investigations undertaken
Three different investigations could be undertaken to examine allegations:
- Internal investigation
Conducted by Tennis Australia to assess breaches of policies has occurred.
- External investigation
Referral to external agencies such as child protection services or the police.
- Independent investigation
Engaging an independent body if circumstances are of a particularly sensitive nature.
Step 5: Outcome and follow-up
Regardless of the findings of external investigations, Tennis Australia will:
- assess the situation and take appropriate action, which may include disciplinary measures, policy updates or further training.
- ensure ongoing support and counselling for the child and their family.
Child Safety Reporting Flow Chart
Being a part of the tennis community means being bound by the Tennis Australia Member Protection Policy and Safeguarding Children Code of Conduct. This flowchart sets out the actions to follow in reporting any information of a child being harmed or who may be at risk of being harmed.
The flowchart is available in English, Arabic, Punjabi, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Vietnamese:
Nation-wide support services
Get more support using these free services available across Australia.
|Service
|Description
|Contact
|1800 RESPECT
|A national sexual assault, family and domestic violence 24/7 counselling line for anyone who has experienced or is at risk of physical or sexual violence. This service is designed to meet the needs of people with disabilities, Indigenous Australians, young people, and callers from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
|
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
|Lifeline
|A generalist and crisis telephone counselling, information and referral service, provided by trained volunteers who are supported by professional staff.
|
13 11 14
|Kids Helpline
|Australia’s only free (even from a mobile), confidential 24/7 online and phone counselling service for young people aged 5 to 25. Qualified counsellors at Kids Helpline are available via WebChat, phone or email anytime and for any reason.
|
1800 55 1800
|Headspace
|Support service with qualified mental health professionals for young people aged 12 to 25, and for families who are seeking support about how to help a young person in their life.
|
1800 650 890
|Beyond Blue
|24/7 counselling, online forums, mental health coaching and other resources for people of all ages affected by anxiety, depression or suicide.
|
1300 22 4636