Your role in protecting children
Whether you’re coaching, volunteering or cheering from the sidelines, you have a role to play in protecting children and young people. Understanding the importance of safeguarding helps ensure every child can thrive in a safe, supportive sporting environment.
Get support
If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call the Police at 000.
Our commitment to safeguarding
At Tennis Australia, we are building A Safer Game Plan – a national commitment to strengthening child safeguarding mechanisms across every level of our sport, from grassroots clubs to the professional arena.
We have a zero-tolerance policy toward child abuse and are focused on ensuring that all children and young people involved in tennis feel safe, respected and supported. Our approach to safeguarding is reflected in our policies, procedures, and the way we work with clubs, coaches, volunteers and families.
Child safety is everyone’s responsibility, and we are dedicated to making sure it is embedded in the culture of tennis across Australia.
Download our commitment statement in your language
This resource is available in English, Arabic, Punjabi, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Vietnamese.