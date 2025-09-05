At Tennis Australia, we are building A Safer Game Plan – a national commitment to strengthening child safeguarding mechanisms across every level of our sport, from grassroots clubs to the professional arena.

We have a zero-tolerance policy toward child abuse and are focused on ensuring that all children and young people involved in tennis feel safe, respected and supported. Our approach to safeguarding is reflected in our policies, procedures, and the way we work with clubs, coaches, volunteers and families.

Child safety is everyone’s responsibility, and we are dedicated to making sure it is embedded in the culture of tennis across Australia.