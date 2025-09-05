Safeguarding children

Explore our safeguarding policies, resources and shared responsibilities that help create a safe, inclusive environment for every child and young person involved in tennis.

If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call the Police at 000.

Report a safeguarding concern

Learn about our reporting process and how to report safeguarding concerns with Tennis Australia.

How to report
Our commitment to safeguarding

At Tennis Australia, we are building A Safer Game Plan – a national commitment to strengthening child safeguarding mechanisms across every level of our sport, from grassroots clubs to the professional arena.

We have a zero-tolerance policy toward child abuse and are focused on ensuring that all children and young people involved in tennis feel safe, respected and supported. Our approach to safeguarding is reflected in our policies, procedures, and the way we work with clubs, coaches, volunteers and families.

Child safety is everyone’s responsibility, and we are dedicated to making sure it is embedded in the culture of tennis across Australia. 