Professional development
From getting started to growing your programs, our tools and training support staff every step of the way.
Support to build your tennis program
Deliver tennis with confidence. Training and tools to support staff at every stage.
Learning Hub
Build confidence teaching tennis with Bounce, our award-winning learning management platform designed to support coaches, clubs, officials, volunteers and teachers to sharpen their knowledge and skills.
Tennis workshops
Learn from professionals about how to deliver tennis in your primary or secondary school. Check out workshops near you.
Teacher support
Connect with the Australian Council for Health and Physical Education Recreation Body for teacher support, tools and advice across Australia.
Frequently asked questions
Our professional learning builds your confidence, no matter your experience level. Choose from online modules or hands-on workshops to learn practical, curriculum-aligned ways to teach tennis with ease.
Any teacher interested in delivering tennis at school can attend.
Workshops offer hands-on learning and access to Bounce, our online learning platform.
Yes. Some grants, like Victoria's Active Schools Boost, support teacher professional development for PE and sport, including training, workshops or mentoring.
Check what grants may be available from your state or local government.
Yes, you’ll find sample lesson plans, activities and other helpful tools designed to make planning easy and support you in delivering fun, inclusive tennis sessions. Explore school resources and Bounce for additional support.
Start by exploring our flexible programs and resources and find out about funding options. We'll help you through every step of the process, from getting started to running your first tennis program.
Yes, there are a range of funding opportunities available to schools through programs like Sporting Schools, local council grants and other initiatives. Visit our grant opportunities section to explore what's available and how to apply.
Tennis Australia provides curriculum-aligned programs and resources that make it easy to incorporate tennis into your Health and Physical Education curriculum, ensuring a structured and educational approach.