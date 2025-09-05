Women Leaders in Tennis

Lead with confidence. Grow your skills, amplify your voice, and drive change in tennis and your community.
Andrea Buckeridge and Jelena Dokic Q&A at the 2024 Australian Open

Lead, influence and thrive 

The Women Leaders in Tennis program empowers women to step into leadership roles within their communities through professional development and networking. Strong women's voices are vital to help shape inclusive environments, influence local decision-making, and enhance the playing experience for women and girls - on and off the court.

Since launching in 2022, more than 540 women across Australia have participated in this program, ensuring women have an equal voice in their local communities. You'll gain practical leadership skills and connect with like-minded women community leaders.

How to apply

Applications for the 2026 intake will open in October this year.   

To apply, you'll need to: 

  • complete the online application form
  • provide a short statement about your goals and leadership aspirations in tennis 
  • submit one referee contact who can support your application.

Step into tennis leadership

Applications will open in October for the 2026 Women Leaders in Tennis program.

Paige Jacobson at the Learn 2 Lead event at the Devonport Tennis Centre in Tasmania.