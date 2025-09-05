The Women Leaders in Tennis program empowers women to step into leadership roles within their communities through professional development and networking. Strong women's voices are vital to help shape inclusive environments, influence local decision-making, and enhance the playing experience for women and girls - on and off the court.

Since launching in 2022, more than 540 women across Australia have participated in this program, ensuring women have an equal voice in their local communities. You'll gain practical leadership skills and connect with like-minded women community leaders.