Purpose, vision and values

Our purpose
We believe playing makes life better.
Our vision
To create a playful world through tennis for everyone.
Our values
Our values are at the core of how we live, work and play: Imagination, Collaboration, Excellence and Humility.
- Imagination
- Collaboration
- Humility
- Excellence
Believe in things you never thought possible
The ability to continually see things in a new light makes our lives better and those the game touches.
Bringing a growth mindset to new ideas and having enthusiasm for positive change.
The ability to conceive of new possibilities by understanding their value to the world, from the day-to-day to the more ambitious goal.
Imagine what could be better with a restlessness against any complacency and a push against the way things have always been done, just for the sake of it.
Together we can do so much
It’s one thing to bring people together but quite another for them to work together towards a common goal.
When you invite those with the expertise to be part of your work, they can add enormous value.
Sustained success really does come from people trusting one another, and although we might each be different, it is by valuing our collective diversity that we can deliver the greatest value.
This starts internally by asking “who needs to be a part of this?” and through welcoming other perspectives. After all, we may be different but that’s an advantage.
Put others ahead of yourself
Generosity in victory and graciousness in defeat. Remain grounded following success – keep asking “how could I be better?”
Demonstrating kindness and humility is a responsibility that comes naturally when what you are doing isn’t just enjoyable but fulfilling too. Humility allows you to look beyond yourself.
Crucially, humility boosts diversity through its fostering of inclusivity and acceptance.
Never stop striving to be the benchmark
We set the standard for world-class delivery – lead by example and set the benchmark to which others aspire, inspire others to achieve more.
Understanding a high-performance culture needs to pace itself and know when to sprint and when to breathe, but always keep looking forward.
Keep learning along the way because to be the benchmark requires constant progress.
Grand Slam achievement on the tennis court serves as an inspiring example for excellence, but excellence can be displayed by anyone, from elite athletes to unsung heroes, every day.