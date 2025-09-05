Purpose, vision and values

Playing makes life better. We create a playful world through imagination, collaboration, excellence and humility.
Tennis Australia staff happily celebrating on steps to a court

Our purpose

We believe playing makes life better.

Our vision

To create a playful world through tennis for everyone.

Our values

Our values are at the core of how we live, work and play: Imagination, Collaboration, Excellence and Humility.

Hot Shots Tennis players and coach hold racquets up on court for team photo

Believe in things you never thought possible

​The ability to continually see things in a new light​ makes our lives better and those the game touches.​

Bringing a growth mindset to new ideas and having​ enthusiasm for positive change.​

​The ability to conceive of new possibilities by​ understanding their value to the world, from the​ day-to-day to the more ambitious goal.​

Imagine what could be better with a restlessness​ against any complacency and a push against the way​ things have always been done, just for the sake of it.

Employees in deep discussion gathered around a laptop in an office

Together we can do so much

It’s one thing to bring people together but quite​ another for them to work together towards a​ common goal.​

When you invite those with the expertise to be part of​  your work, they can add enormous value.​

Sustained success really does come from people​ trusting one another, and although we might each​ be different, it is by valuing our collective diversity​ that we can deliver the greatest value.​

This starts internally by asking “who needs to​ be a part of this?” and through welcoming other​ perspectives. After all, we may be different but​ that’s an advantage.

Ash Barty Pro-tour

Put others ahead of yourself

Generosity in victory and graciousness in defeat.​ Remain grounded following success – keep asking​ “how could I be better?”​

​Demonstrating kindness and humility is a​ responsibility that comes naturally when what you​ are doing isn’t just enjoyable but fulfilling too.​ Humility allows you to look beyond yourself.​

​Crucially, humility boosts diversity through its​ fostering of inclusivity and acceptance.

Wheelchair Champion Dylan Alcott holds AO trophy on the banks of the river Yarra with Melbourne skyline in the background

Never stop striving to be the benchmark

We set the standard for world-class delivery – lead​ by example and set the benchmark to which others​ aspire, inspire others to achieve more.​

​Understanding a high-performance culture needs​ to pace itself and know when to sprint and when to​ breathe, but always keep looking forward.​

Keep learning along the way because to be the​ benchmark requires constant progress.​

Grand Slam achievement on the tennis court​ serves as an inspiring example for excellence,​ but excellence can be displayed by anyone,​ from elite athletes to unsung heroes, every day.