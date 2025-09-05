Club organised leagues
Join a local club league. Find your perfect match and enjoy exciting competitions for all levels.
Understanding the formats
These internal leagues come in multiple formats, so more players can participate. Internal leagues have different formats and offerings depending on the club itself, so you can choose how you’d like to play.
Some club leagues are more structured, in that they have a regular fixture, format and timings, providing guaranteed match play throughout the season for club members. For those who prefer a less structured competition, social leagues offer great flexibility. Some clubs may choose to adopt a challenge ladder as part of their social league offerings which works best in an internal environment to stimulate match play in a flexible manner.
Social-play leagues
Social-play leagues are designed with flexibility in mind, they’re usually shorter in duration and allow you to opt in or out for each given match.
Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, social-play leagues provide an opportunity to improve your tennis skills and enjoy your time on court.
Each club will be slightly different in the way they run and manage their league, get in touch with your local club for more information.
Fixtured leagues
Fixtured leagues involve a set fixture, detailing who you'll be playing against and when, ensuring a consistent schedule throughout the season. Because they're more structured than social leagues, they do require a higher degree of commitment.
Often team-based, they are excellent for fostering a sense of camaraderie and teamwork.
Club organised leagues displayed on Match Centre contribute towards your UTR.
Challenge ladder
A challenge ladder offers players an opportunity to challenge those with a higher rating. The process is very simple, you challenge someone higher on the ladder, and should you win, you and the challenged player exchange positions on the ladder.
The specific rules for a challenge ladder can vary between clubs.
Registering for club leagues
Each league has its own registration requirements. Some leagues take registrations via League Manager, where a club administrator would do that on a team's behalf. Others take registrations via Match Centre where the players enter themselves.
It’s always best to check directly with the club to give yourself the best chance of securing a spot in the league you’re interested in.
To get started, find a court at your nearest tennis club.
It’s important that you complete your Competitive Player Profile ahead of time.