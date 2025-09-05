These internal leagues come in multiple formats, so more players can participate. Internal leagues have different formats and offerings depending on the club itself, so you can choose how you’d like to play.

Some club leagues are more structured, in that they have a regular fixture, format and timings, providing guaranteed match play throughout the season for club members. For those who prefer a less structured competition, social leagues offer great flexibility. Some clubs may choose to adopt a challenge ladder as part of their social league offerings which works best in an internal environment to stimulate match play in a flexible manner.