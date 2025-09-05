All Abilities tennis

Tennis is proud to be one of Australia’s most accessible and inclusive sports. From social play to elite competitions there is something for everyone.

August 3: Court hire photo shoot on location at Alexandria Park Tennis Club, Alexandria Park in Sydney on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ DAN GOSSE

Tennis for every body

Tennis is more than a game, it’s a space to move, connect and belong. From para-standing to wheelchair, blind and low vision to deaf and hard of hearing and intellectual disability and autism formats, All Abilities tennis is rethinking how the sport is played and who gets to play it. 

Adam Hills is helping lead that shift, not just as a player, but as a voice for visibility, pride and progress.

Why All Abilities tennis matters

A close up body shot of a senior wheelchair tennis player.

Tennis Australia is committed to ensuring people of all abilities can experience the fun, fitness and connection the sport brings. Our programs support players with disability, from grassroots to elite, through inclusive formats, expert coaching and integrated play.

Our commitment to inclusion

Tennis Australia, in partnership with Member Associations, is committed to make tennis welcoming, safe and inclusive for everyone. Inclusion means reflecting the diversity of our communities and ensuring every person can engage with tennis in a way that’s positive and meaningful. 

We do this by: 

  • creating welcoming environments that reflect our communities 
  • adapting programs to different ways of learning, thinking and communicating 
  • building pathways that support participation, progress and representation 
  • partnerships with organisations such as Sport Inclusion Australia, Deaf Sports Australia, Blind Sports Australia, Special Olympics Australia, Sport4All and Disability Sports Australia. 

Need help getting started?

Whether you're a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.

A visually impaired male tennis player being guided during a match in the 2024 National Blind Low Vision Championships.