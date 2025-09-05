Tennis for every body
Tennis is more than a game, it’s a space to move, connect and belong. From para-standing to wheelchair, blind and low vision to deaf and hard of hearing and intellectual disability and autism formats, All Abilities tennis is rethinking how the sport is played and who gets to play it.
Adam Hills is helping lead that shift, not just as a player, but as a voice for visibility, pride and progress.
Why All Abilities tennis matters
Tennis Australia is committed to ensuring people of all abilities can experience the fun, fitness and connection the sport brings. Our programs support players with disability, from grassroots to elite, through inclusive formats, expert coaching and integrated play.
Our commitment to inclusion
Tennis Australia, in partnership with Member Associations, is committed to make tennis welcoming, safe and inclusive for everyone. Inclusion means reflecting the diversity of our communities and ensuring every person can engage with tennis in a way that’s positive and meaningful.
We do this by:
- creating welcoming environments that reflect our communities
- adapting programs to different ways of learning, thinking and communicating
- building pathways that support participation, progress and representation
- partnerships with organisations such as Sport Inclusion Australia, Deaf Sports Australia, Blind Sports Australia, Special Olympics Australia, Sport4All and Disability Sports Australia.