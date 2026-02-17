Ranking movers: O’Connell returns to top 100 after Rotterdam run

Men’s singles

Chris O’Connell made the biggest jump among his Aussie cohort this week following a run to the Rotterdam ATP 500 quarterfinals.

The 31-year-old won four straight matches, including two rounds of qualifying and an upset of world No.27 Cameron Norrie, to reach his first tour-level quarterfinal since Chengdu in September.

O’Connell jumped 24 places to return to the top 100 for the first time since September.

Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur returned to his career-high mark of world No.6 after winning his 11th title in Rotterdam over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.6 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.53 -3 James Duckworth No.80 +3 Aleksandar Vukic No.88 0 Adam Walton No.93 0 Chris O'Connell No.95 +24 Tristan Schoolkate No.110 -6 Jordan Thompson No.114 0 Rinky Hijikata No.119 0 Dane Sweeny No.134

+4

Women’s singles

Emerson Jones’ fourth ITF title – her third on home soil – lifted the 17-year-old to her career-high singles ranking following a win over former world No.31 Zhu Lin in the Brisbane 2 Australian Pro Tour final.

Jones’ victory at the W75 event at her home training base elevated her 18 spots to a career-best world No.144 in the rankings.

Australia’s top-ranked woman Maya Joint crept up two further places to her best ranking of world No.28.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Maya Joint No.28 +2 Daria Kasatkina No.61 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.73 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.94 +2 Talia Gibson No.111 +1 Maddison Inglis No.125 0 Priscilla Hon No.130 -2 Emerson Jones No.144 +18 Taylah Preston No.148 +3 Olivia Gadecki No.179 +1

Men’s doubles

Marc Polmans moved to a career-high doubles ranking of world No.63 after he won the Brisbane 2 ATP Challenger event alongside countryman Jake Delaney.

The Australian Open doubles finalist’s victory at the Queensland Tennis Centre was his 11th straight ATP Challenger doubles final triumph.

Former world No.2 John Peers’ doubles ranking improved two places to world No.55 after he and American Evan King reached the Dallas ATP 250 semifinals.

In his first event since he and Olivia Gadecki successfully defended their Australian Open mixed doubles crown, it was Peers’ first men’s doubles semifinal since Dubai a year ago.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move John-Patrick Smith No.40 -1 John Peers No.55 +2 Marc Polmans No.63 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.65 -5 Jordan Thompson No.67 -2 Matt Ebden No.68 -1 Jason Kubler No.74 -4 Matthew Romios No.82 -1 Blake Bayldon No.99 0 Patrick Harper No.131

0

Women’s doubles

Following her second career doubles title in Abu Dhabi, Joint reprised her Australian Open partnership with compatriot Storm Hunter to reach the Doha quarterfinals.

Joint climbed four spots to her best doubles ranking of world No.33, while Hunter continued her climb back from injury, up two places to world No.26.

Alexandra Osborne jumped 10 spots to world No.223 after she reached the Brisbane 2 Australian Pro Tour final alongside Kiwi Monique Barry.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.24 -3 Storm Hunter No.26 +2 Maya Joint No.33 +4 Olivia Gadecki No.74 0 Talia Gibson No.109 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.111 0 Priscilla Hon No.129 0 Petra Hule No.195 -4 Elena Micic No.221 +2 Alexandra Osborne No.223 +10

