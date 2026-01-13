Australian Open rallies to support bushfire relief

Australian Open 2026 will throw its support behind bushfire relief at tonight’s two-match blockbuster charity showdown at Rod Laver Arena, presented by the Herald Sun.

World No.5 Elena Rybakina (KAZ) will face world No.7 Jasmine Paolini (ITA), at 5pm, followed by world No.3 Alexander Zverev (GER) against world No.5 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA).

“It is heartbreaking to see the devastation these bushfires are causing across Victoria and to see so many people and communities suffering,” Executive Director of the Australian Tennis Foundation, Vicki Reid said.

“The tennis community is rallying together to help - we encourage fans to donate and support bushfire-impacted communities. Tonight is about coming together for a great cause while enjoying an incredible evening of tennis.”

Fans attending the charity showdowns tonight can also support the cause by purchasing tickets for the Australian Tennis Foundation Lottery, with funds directed to bushfire relief efforts.

Through tonight’s broadcast of the charity showdowns, fans around the world will be encouraged to donate to the 2026 Victorian Bushfire Appeal.