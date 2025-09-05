First contested in 1899, the Davis Cup is the premier international team event in men’s tennis. From 1905 until 1919, Australia competed as an Australasian team and during this time, six titles were claimed (1907, 1908, 1909, 1911, 1914, 1919).​

While Australia’s next title did not arrive until 1939 (defeated USA 3-2), it signalled the start of an incredible era of success. From 1950 to 1967, captain Harry Hopman guided Australia to 15 of 18 titles – the most dominant era of any country in Davis Cup history.​

More titles followed in each of the next four decades to leave Australia with one of the proudest records in the Davis Cup.