Davis cup team logo

Culture Amp Australian Davis Cup Team

With 28 titles and 19 as runner-up, Australia stands as one of the most successful nations in Davis Cup history. Meet the current Australian team.
The Australian Davis Cup team celebrate after winning the qualifier against Sweden

Australia and the Davis Cup

First contested in 1899, the Davis Cup is the premier international team event in men’s tennis. From 1905 until 1919, Australia competed as an Australasian team and during this time, six titles were claimed (1907, 1908, 1909, 1911, 1914, 1919).​

While Australia’s next title did not arrive until 1939 (defeated USA 3-2), it signalled the start of an incredible era of success. From 1950 to 1967, captain Harry Hopman guided Australia to 15 of 18 titles – the most dominant era of any country in Davis Cup history.​

More titles followed in each of the next four decades to leave Australia with one of the proudest records in the Davis Cup.

Australian Davis Cup all-time records
First year played1905
Years played89
Ties played win-loss229 (167-62)
Years in World Group26 (46-22)
Most total winsLleyton Hewitt (52-16)
Most singles winsLleyton Hewitt (39-13)
Most doubles winsTodd Woodbridge (25-7)
Best doubles teamMark Woodforde/Todd Woodbridge (14-2)
Most ties playedLleyton Hewitt (34)
Most years playedLleyton Hewitt (15)
Champions

28 (1907, 1908, 1909, 1911, 1914,

1919, 1939, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953,

1955, 1956, 1957, 1959, 1960, 1961,

1962, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1973,

1977, 1983, 1986, 1999, 2003)

Want to know more?

See recent results, players and team Australia's ranking on the official Davis Cup website.​

Visit Davis Cup website
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 01: Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt congratulates Alex de Minaur of Australia after he won his rubber 2 singles match against Mirza Basic of Bosnia / Herzegovina during the Davis Cup Qualifiers between Australia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at Memorial Drive, Adelaide on February 01, 2019 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)