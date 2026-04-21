Ranking movers: Bolt surges after semifinal in South Korea

Men's singles

Alex Bolt was the standout Australian singles ranking riser this week after an impressive performance at the Busan Challenger event in South Korea.

The 33-year-old scored three consecutive wins, including one over fellow Aussie James McCabe, to reach the semifinals, before he fell to Bu Yunchaokete 7-5 6-2.

Bolt earned a seven-place increase on the ATP rankings to world No.147 – his highest since January 2022 – and now sits just outside the Aussie men's top 10.

Elsewhere, Alexei Popyrin improved three spots, while Rinky Hijikata and Tristan Schoolkate also rose.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.8 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.56 +3 James Duckworth No.79 -9 Aleksandar Vukic No.89 0 Rinky Hijikata No.101 +2 Tristan Schoolkate No.114 +1 Adam Walton No.117 -8 Dane Sweeny No.134 -2 Christopher O'Connell No.143 -2 Jordan Thompson No.146

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Men's doubles

Marc Polmans became Australia's highest-ranked men's doubles player this week, surging five places to sit at world No.52.

It's a career-best doubles ranking for the 28-year-old, who was rewarded for a run to the final four of the Barcelona ATP 500 event last week as a qualifier.

Polmans and Monegasque partner Romain Arneodo won four straight matches, including over second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Andrea Vavassori had their measure in a tightly fought semifinal, 6-4 6-4.

Blake Bayldon, Patrick Harper and Jordan Thompson all improved three spots.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Marc Polmans No.52 +5 John-Patrick Smith No.54 -3 Rinky Hijikata No.60 0 John Peers No.62 -1 Jason Kubler No.70 0 Matthew Ebden No.77 0 Matthew Romios No.81 -1 Blake Bayldon No.111 +3 Patrick Harper No.144

+3 Jordan Thompson No.152 +3



Women's singles

There was little movement this week as none of Australia's top women competed in WTA events in Stuttgart or Rouen, bar Daria Kasatkina who lost in three sets to fifth seed Ann Li in France.

Despite being sidelined due to a back injury, Maya Joint improved one spot to return to the world's top 30 at No.29.

Taylah Preston jumped three spots back into the top 150, while Priscilla Hon and Maddison Inglis each moved up two places.

Talia Gibson, Kimberly Birrell, Ajla Tomljanovic and Kasatkina all have their sights set on the 1000-level Madrid Open this week.

> MORE: Gibson, De Minaur lead bumper Aussie crop in Madrid Open

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Maya Joint No.29 +1 Talia Gibson No.58 -1 Daria Kasatkina No.75 -3 Kimberly Birrell No.82 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.85 0 Emerson Jones No.133 0 Priscilla Hon No.136 +2 Maddison Inglis No.138 +2 Taylah Preston No.148 +3 Storm Hunter No.201 -1



Women's doubles

Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez retained their places in the women's doubles top 20, while Alexandra Osborne and Tenika Mcgiffin each rose two spots.

The improvements meant both Osborne and McGiffin earned career-high rankings, at world No.182 and No.233 respectively.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Storm Hunter No.17 0 Ellen Perez No.20 0 Maya Joint No.37 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.80 -2 Kimberly Birrell No.94 0 Talia Gibson No.118 0 Priscilla Hon No.146 -1 Alexandra Osborne No.182 +2 Petra Hule No.198 0 Tenika McGiffin No.233 +2

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