Ranking movers: Bolt surges after semifinal in South Korea

Alex Bolt's run to the final four in Busan lifted him to his highest ranking in more than four years, while Marc Polmans is Australia's new No.1 in the men's doubles.

Tuesday 21 April 2026
Liam Petterson
Melbourne, Australia
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 01: Alex Bolt of Australia looks on while playing against Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina during the Singles match on Day 3 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club on April 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Men's singles

Alex Bolt was the standout Australian singles ranking riser this week after an impressive performance at the Busan Challenger event in South Korea.

The 33-year-old scored three consecutive wins, including one over fellow Aussie James McCabe, to reach the semifinals, before he fell to Bu Yunchaokete 7-5 6-2. 

Bolt earned a seven-place increase on the ATP rankings to world No.147 – his highest since January 2022 – and now sits just outside the Aussie men's top 10.

Elsewhere, Alexei Popyrin improved three spots, while Rinky Hijikata and Tristan Schoolkate also rose.

 

 

Aussie top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Alex de MinaurNo.8-1
Alexei PopyrinNo.56+3
James DuckworthNo.79-9
Aleksandar VukicNo.890
Rinky HijikataNo.101+2
Tristan SchoolkateNo.114+1
Adam WaltonNo.117-8
Dane SweenyNo.134-2
Christopher O'ConnellNo.143-2
Jordan ThompsonNo.146
-3

Men's doubles

Marc Polmans became Australia's highest-ranked men's doubles player this week, surging five places to sit at world No.52.

It's a career-best doubles ranking for the 28-year-old, who was rewarded for a run to the final four of the Barcelona ATP 500 event last week as a qualifier.

Polmans and Monegasque partner Romain Arneodo won four straight matches, including over second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Andrea Vavassori had their measure in a tightly fought semifinal, 6-4 6-4.

Blake Bayldon, Patrick Harper and Jordan Thompson all improved three spots.

Aussie top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Marc PolmansNo.52+5
John-Patrick SmithNo.54-3
Rinky HijikataNo.600
John PeersNo.62-1
Jason KublerNo.700
Matthew EbdenNo.770
Matthew RomiosNo.81-1
Blake BayldonNo.111+3
Patrick HarperNo.144
+3
Jordan ThompsonNo.152+3

Women's singles

There was little movement this week as none of Australia's top women competed in WTA events in Stuttgart or Rouen, bar Daria Kasatkina who lost in three sets to fifth seed Ann Li in France.

Despite being sidelined due to a back injury, Maya Joint improved one spot to return to the world's top 30 at No.29.

Taylah Preston jumped three spots back into the top 150, while Priscilla Hon and Maddison Inglis each moved up two places.

Talia Gibson, Kimberly Birrell, Ajla Tomljanovic and Kasatkina all have their sights set on the 1000-level Madrid Open this week.

> MORE: Gibson, De Minaur lead bumper Aussie crop in Madrid Open

Aussie top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Maya JointNo.29+1
Talia GibsonNo.58-1
Daria KasatkinaNo.75-3
Kimberly BirrellNo.820
Ajla TomljanovicNo.850
Emerson JonesNo.1330
Priscilla HonNo.136+2
Maddison InglisNo.138+2
Taylah PrestonNo.148+3
Storm HunterNo.201-1

Women's doubles

Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez retained their places in the women's doubles top 20, while Alexandra Osborne and Tenika Mcgiffin each rose two spots.

The improvements meant both Osborne and McGiffin earned career-high rankings, at world No.182 and No.233 respectively.

Aussie top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Storm HunterNo.170
Ellen PerezNo.200
Maya JointNo.37-2
Olivia GadeckiNo.80-2
Kimberly BirrellNo.940
Talia GibsonNo.1180
Priscilla HonNo.146-1
Alexandra OsborneNo.182+2
Petra HuleNo.1980
Tenika McGiffinNo.233+2

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