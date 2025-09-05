Multicultural tennis

A place where every culture and community can play, connect and belong.

Why it matters

Young man and lady shaking hands over tennis net prior to playing

Australia is home to people from more than 200 cultural backgrounds – and tennis should reflect that. Inclusion means more than access. It’s about creating safe, welcoming spaces where everyone feels respected and able to take part – as players, coaches, volunteers or fans.

Our commitment in action

Tennis Australia works with Member Associations, clubs and community leaders to:

  • build relationships with multicultural communities
  • support inclusive events and tournaments
  • provide training and resources for clubs and coaches
  • share stories that reflect the people in our sport.

Stories from our communities

Aref Ahmadi: Belonging through tennis

After arriving from Afghanistan, Aref found connection and healing through tennis.

Supporting the Burmese community

With a community grant, Croydon Tennis Club created tennis clinics for new Australians from the Burmese community.

Find a tennis coach near you

Find a qualified coach to improve your game or learn the basics.

Find a coach
Two adult men shaking hands at net

State and territory contacts

Want to get involved in multicultural tennis programs or local events? Reach out to your state or territory Member Association – they're here to support players, coaches and communities across Australia.