Tennis Australia’s aspiration is that the whole sport of tennis in Australia, at all levels and at all environments, is recognised for a reputation of unwavering commitment to integrity.

Every aspect of tennis should be safe, welcoming and inclusive for all. Tennis should also achieve fair and honest sporting performances and outcomes so that the public has confidence in the results.

The National Policies listed below outline the rules and standards of behaviour expected of the tennis community to support this vision. The role of the Tennis Australia Integrity and Compliance Unit is to manage and administer the National Policies.

Tennis Australia takes a zero-tolerance approach to child abuse and any form of unlawful discrimination or harassment, including but not limited to homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, racism, sexism, ageism and ableism.

If you’re concerned, speak up.

We take all reports relating to our National Policies very seriously and encourage members of the tennis community to voice any genuine concerns about conduct that may have breached the National Policies. If you wish to make a report to the Tennis Australia Integrity and Compliance Unit (TAICU), you may contact us via:

email at [email protected] ,

, our 24/7 Stopline number on 1800 11 SAFE (1800 117 233), or

you can complete our online reporting form at TA (tennis.com.au).

Tennis Australia and TAICU are allies of all children and young people, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and members of the LGBTQI+ community.

If you have experienced historical abuse, we encourage you to contact us for a confidential discussion about options for managing your case. We understand that reflecting on your experiences may bring up difficult memories and emotions and that recalling what happened can be challenging. Support is available to you and we encourage you to speak to us to find out more.