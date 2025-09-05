Understanding the World Tennis Number (WTN)
Learn more about the WTN and how to organise one should you wish to attend an ITF tournament.
What’s a World Tennis Number (WTN)?
It’s a global standardised rating system used by the International Tennis Federation (ITF). Similar to the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), The WTN reflects a player’s current ability and performance.
Players are assigned a number between 40 and 1, with 40 being a beginner player and 1 being an elite professional. It has separate ratings for singles and doubles.
The WTN is calculated based on match results, considering factors such as match outcomes and opponent strength.
If you’re interested in competing in any of the ITF tournaments – including the ITF World Tennis Tour, ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, and ITF World Tennis Masters Tour tournaments – you need to organise your WTN. You can learn more about the WTN and the WTN requirements for ITF-sanctioned tournaments by visiting the WTN website.
Tennis Australia shares eligible match results with the ITF to help keep your WTN up to date. A current WTN improves your chances of entering ITF tournaments and progressing in the sport.
How do I register for a WTN?
To register for a WTN, email [email protected] with your full name, Tennis ID and the email linked to your Tennis ID. You’ll receive a unique link to organise your WTN.
Frequently asked questions
Only players intending to compete in ITF-sanctioned or international tournaments should register for a WTN.
If you intend to enter an ITF-sanctioned tournament, including the ITF World Tennis Tour, ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, and ITF World Tennis Masters Tour tournaments, a WTN is required.
No. If you have registered for a WTN, then the rating will not be displayed on any TA systems such as Match Centre. Your WTN rating will only be displayed on your ITF/WTN profile.
No, WTN is not replacing the UTR Rating. The UTR Rating will continue to be the official ratings provider for Australian tennis and will continue to be used across all forms of competitive play events to determine entry, seeding/grading and player selections.
An eligible match result is any match result where all players in the match have a Tennis ID and the score is captured on a valid software. These include Tournament Planner and League Manager/Match Centre.