It’s a global standardised rating system used by the International Tennis Federation (ITF). Similar to the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), The WTN reflects a player’s current ability and performance.

Players are assigned a number between 40 and 1, with 40 being a beginner player and 1 being an elite professional. It has separate ratings for singles and doubles.

The WTN is calculated based on match results, considering factors such as match outcomes and opponent strength.

If you’re interested in competing in any of the ITF tournaments – including the ITF World Tennis Tour, ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, and ITF World Tennis Masters Tour tournaments – you need to organise your WTN. You can learn more about the WTN and the WTN requirements for ITF-sanctioned tournaments by visiting the WTN website.

Tennis Australia shares eligible match results with the ITF to help keep your WTN up to date. A current WTN improves your chances of entering ITF tournaments and progressing in the sport.