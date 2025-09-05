Logos for The Tennis and The Sit-Down podcasts

Catch the latest episodes of The Tennis and The Sit-Down. Hear from top players, coaches and analysts, plus get match updates and events from around the world.
The Tennis podcast host Jon Hoevenaars in the recording studio

The Tennis

Get the latest from the Australian Open each day of the main draw in just 30 minutes! Then follow the tours through the year with weekly episodes covering all the big events, including Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.

11 September 2025 (51 minutes)

2026 predictions: First major title? Biggest rankings mover? What’s next for Novak?

As the dust settles on 2025 Grand Slam season, attention moves to Australian Open 2026 and beyond. Supercoach Nicole Pratt and analyst to the stars Simon Rea join Brie and Xave to give their long-range predictions for the upcoming season, including who will win their first Grand Slam title, who will be the biggest rankings mover and who will be the breakout social media star of 2026? Duncan McKenzie-McHarg chats with US Open two-time champions Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz, while the panel discusses how high Amanda Anisimova and Felix Auger-Aliassime can climb.

The Tennis Podcast cover

14 August 2025 (38 minutes)

Cincy stole our look! Venus Williams’ Barbie doll, can Tiley solve the schedule?

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley and Jaimee Fourlis join Brie and Xave to talk all things tennis and some of the big plans in place for AO 2026. With Cincinnati underway, the panel is joined by Aussie star Ellen Perez who discusses all the happenings at the 1000 event. Craig shares his thoughts on one of the biggest topics facing tennis: the scheduling for the players. The panel also reacts to Victoria Mboko's historic triumph in Montreal, Venus Williams getting her own Barbie doll...

The Tennis Podcast cover

7 August 2025 (47 minutes)

New-look Osaka “back to best”, Mboko momentum, will Novak’s US Open gamble pay off?

Big titles are up for grabs in Canada, with local teenager Victoria Mboko to face a resurgent Naomi Osaka in the Montreal final. Meanwhile at Toronto, the absence of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic has left the door open for 11th seed Karen Khachanov, who's locked in a showdown with in-form American Ben Shelton. Experts Daria Saville, Simon Rea and Matt Trollope join Xave to discuss all the big stories from north of the American border before the tours move to the US.

The Tennis Podcast cover

The Sit-Down

The Sit-Down brings you in-depth interviews with some of the most influential figures from the world of tennis. From players to coaches, analysts, and tennis legends, each episode delves into their stories, revealing personal anecdotes and unique perspectives on the game. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just starting to explore the world of tennis, The Sit-Down brings you conversations you won’t hear anywhere else. Tune in every week for an authentic, unfiltered chat with the personalities who’ve helped shape the sport of tennis.

25 August 2025 (28 minutes)

Michael Chang: earning his stripes in a nation of stars

Michael Chang stepped into the ATP Tour in 1988 – an era in which US tennis wasn't short of headliner prospects. By 1989 though, at 17 years old, he'd roared past the likes of Jim Courier, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras to become the first American of his generation to claim a Grand Slam title. The Roland Garros champion remains the youngest man to win any major but, as he reveals in this Sit-Down, the Californian performed best on the North American hard courts...

The Sit-Down Podcast cover

18 August 2025 (17 minutes)

Patrick McEnroe (Part 2): hooking into history

Ahead of this week’s International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction – where Maria Sharapova and the Bryan brothers join the sport’s elite – president Patrick McEnroe joined The Sit-Down to discuss the power of tennis history. A former Australian Open semifinalist, Roland Garros doubles champion and record-breaking Davis Cup captain, McEnroe is passionate about the game’s rich past and reminding fans that greatness isn’t measured by Grand Slams alone.

The Sit-Down Podcast cover

11 August 2025 (37 minutes)

Casper & Christian Ruud: setting and stretching the bar

Christian and Casper Ruud are among the most successful father-son duos in professional tennis history. Christian put Norwegian tennis on the map in the 1990s, becoming the first player from his country to crack the top 40 and reach the second week of a Grand Slam in the Open era. These were milestones Casper matched in the early 2020s, then surpassed by appearing in three Grand Slam finals and peaking at world No.2.

The Sit-Down Podcast cover

