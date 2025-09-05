The Sit-Down brings you in-depth interviews with some of the most influential figures from the world of tennis. From players to coaches, analysts, and tennis legends, each episode delves into their stories, revealing personal anecdotes and unique perspectives on the game. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just starting to explore the world of tennis, The Sit-Down brings you conversations you won’t hear anywhere else. Tune in every week for an authentic, unfiltered chat with the personalities who’ve helped shape the sport of tennis.