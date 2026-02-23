Aussie Weekly Wrap: Wenzel emerges victorious in Bolton

Benjamin Wenzel had a successful week at the Bolton Indoor WT175 Wheelchair Tennis Tournament in Great Britain, sweeping the quad singles and doubles titles.

The 18-year-old won the doubles crown alongside local Gregory Slade, his second straight doubles title. Wenzel then upstaged his doubles partner in the singles final to claim his first individual trophy of 2026.

The quad singles world No.13 extended his winning streak to six matches after he claimed the WT100 title in Bolton the week prior. Wenzel won all six matches without dropping a set.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Bernard Tomic: The No.2 seed advanced to his second ATP Challenger quarterfinal of the year, progressing to the final eight in Metepec, Mexico.

Edward Winter: The 21-year-old joined Tomic in the Metepec Challenger quarterfinals. Winter’s run included a win over No.7 seed Andres Martin in the second round, which helped him reach his third career ATP Challenger quarterfinal.

Talia Gibson: One of two Australians to reach the singles quarterfinals of an ITF W100 tournament in Bengaluru, India, Gibson recorded three bagels en route to the final eight.

Taylah Preston: For the fourth time in five tournaments this season, Preston advanced to a quarterfinals - this time in Bengaluru. The West Australian won her opening two matches before falling in a tight three-set battle.

Calum Puttergill: The Queenslander went on another deep run, advancing to the doubles semifinals of the Metepec Challenger. Puttergill paired with Brit George Goldhoff to achieve the feat. It was the fourth time he reached a quarterfinal or better at an ATP Challenger event this year.

Jacob Bradshaw: The 23-year-old continued his solid form in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, when he progressed to the semifinals of an ITF M15 event. Having reached the quarterfinals there last week, it was his fifth win from seven matches in Egypt.

