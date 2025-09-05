Get started in competitive tennis

Your guide to competitive tennis. Discover how kids, teens, adults and seniors begin competing through formats, rankings and tailored pathways.

Why compete in tennis? 

Competitive tennis offers structured play, skill development and progression opportunities for all levels.  

Structured match play

Play against new opponents in organised formats.

Skill progressions

Improve technique, strategy and mental toughness. 

Ranking and recognition

Track progress through official ranking systems.

Pathways for all ages

Juniors, adults and seniors have tailored competition options. 

How to get started

Playing competitive tennis is as easy as 1, 2, 3! Follow these easy steps and start competing today.

Get ready to compete

Find your way into competitive play. From your first match to your next tournament, it’s easy to get started and your Tennis ID opens the door.
