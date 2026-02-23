Vale John ‘Doc’ Fraser

The Australian tennis community is mourning the loss of John ‘Doc’ Fraser, who passed away at age 90.

The younger brother of tennis giant Neale Fraser, John was an elite player in his own right, his career peaking with his run to the 1962 Wimbledon semifinals in both singles and doubles – the latter alongside Rod Laver.

Six months later, he advanced to the Australian Championships quarterfinals, a stage he also reached four times in doubles – including in 1968 with Neale – and once in mixed.

Fraser competed for the last time in 1971 as his focus shifted to his roles in sports medicine across multiple sports.

He studied medicine at the University of Melbourne – graduating in 1958 and spending three years as a resident at St Vincent’s Hospital – before transitioning into the field of sports medicine during the 1960s.

This led to long-standing roles as medical officer for the Fitzroy Football Club and later the Carlton Football Club. He was also the Australian Davis Cup team doctor and served as the Australian Open’s medical officer for 35 years, from 1963 to 1998.

A vice president of Tennis Australia, Fraser also served as president of Tennis Victoria from 1983 to 1996. During his tenure he was recognised with the Victorian Spirit of Tennis Award – then known as the Victorian Centenary of Tennis Award – in 1990, honouring his significant and valuable contribution to the sport. He was also awarded life memberships for both Tennis Australia and Tennis Victoria.

He is survived by his wife Helen, children and their partners – Nick and Wendy, Maree and Noel, Matt and Libby, Marty and Ritz, and Susie and Simon – and 15 grandchildren.