Jones full of confidence ahead of Australian Open 2026

Emerson Jones’ Brisbane International campaign might have ended, but she believes she is taking the right steps in becoming a solidified player on the WTA circuit.

The 17-year-old showed glimpses of her best tennis in her 6-4 6-1 second-round defeat to world No.17 Liudmila Samsonova.

Playing against the second top-20 opponent of her career, the Queenslander raced out of the blocks to a 3-0 lead in the opening set, playing with confidence and authority and manoeuvring Samsonova around the court with ease.

However, Samsonova flipped the script, using her power and experience to claim 12 of the next 14 games and advance to the round of 16.

Jones has improved immensely since her 2025 summer, which included a 6-1 6-1 loss to Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open, a match where Rybakina smashed 26 winners to six.

“Definitely [feels different] because I'm getting the opportunities again [to play on the WTA Tour],” Jones said heading into the Brisbane International.

“I played Adelaide last year, so I think definitely coming back with the experience that I had last year, I think it gives me a bit more confidence this year to be able to believe in myself and maybe possibly win a couple of rounds.”

After upsetting world No.37 Wang Xinyu at the Adelaide International last January to claim her first win against a top-50 opponent, Jones secured another top-50 victory in Brisbane.

Playing at her home WTA tournament, Jones defeated world No.43 Tatjana Maria in straight sets, carrying the confidence from Monday night’s triumph into her clash with Samsonova.

Despite the loss, Jones will continue to build that confidence as she enters her second Australian Open, where the main draw begins 18 January.

“I think [my Brisbane International campaign is] going to give me more confidence than anything, to be honest,” she said. “Winning these matches, even if they’re first round [matches], definitely gives me confidence because that was my second top-50 win of my life and [today] was my second time playing a top-20 player.

“The experiences, knowing that I’ve played these women before and that level. I definitely think I came into the match knowing how they play, and it gives me the confidence knowing the level.”

The former junior world No.1 played more regularly at professional level last year, and hoped to finish 2025 inside the top 150. She got there on 8 December, and is now ranked at a career-high world No.147.

With a top-100 ranking in her sights, Jones understands what is required to take her game to the next level.

“I feel like my serve definitely has gotten a bit better as I’m playing women’s. It’s fine in juniors but when you move out of juniors, you’ve got to take the next step into women’s and I think playing a top 20 [player] is another step from playing a top 50 [player],” she said.

“I feel like [my level] is there playing the top 50 players, I’m ok, my serve is good, but when you take another step up, like today, things just have to get a little bit better.”

