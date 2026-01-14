Adelaide International: Quarterfinalist Birrell set for top-100 return

Kimberly Birrell is set to re-enter the world’s top 100 after receiving a walkover against Marketa Vondrousova to reach the Adelaide quarterfinals.

This follows her second upset win in as many weeks, after Birrell opened her Adelaide campaign with a first-round victory over Anastasia Potapova.

The Queenslander claimed a 6-4 6-4 win over No.54 Potapova, following her three-set victory over the higher-ranked Rebecca Sramkova in Brisbane’s first round last week.

Birrell constructed the best season of her career in 2025, peaking at world No.60 in May. She capped her year with progress to the final of the Chennai Open in October and claiming two singles wins at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in Hobart – providing pleasing momentum entering 2026.

This comes after the 27-year-old conceded she thought her “career was over” after injury. Birrell has endured two major right elbow injuries, which required surgeries during an extended break from tennis that lasted from mid-2019 to early 2022.

Career-high rankings and career-best wins 🤩



A year to remember for Kimberly Birrell has been capped off with her maiden Newcombe Medal nomination.#Newks25 pic.twitter.com/I8SUJB2Ahd — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 25, 2025

Since then, her goals have quickly shifted, as Birrell explained during a practice session last November.

“It’s amazing how fast your expectations shift as well. When I got to top 100, I was like, ‘cool, it doesn’t seem like 80 is that far away now’,” Birrell related.

“When I was 80, I quickly wanted to be top 50. We don’t always take the time to appreciate the journey and how hard it is was to get there. You’re always onto the next thing.”

“I’m adjusting and I’ve always wanted to make the main draw of the Australian Open without receiving a wildcard [or] without having to play qualies. If I can manage to do that, I’ll be so happy.”

With Birrell already assured of main-draw entry at AO 2026, she could achieve another career milestone by maintaining her top-100 ranking to gain automatic entry to all four majors this year.

She next faces Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian in the quarterfinals, who defeated Aussie No.2, Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-0 in the second round.

Kasatkina was searching for her first win against a top-50 opponent since defeating world No.10, Paula Badosa at Roland Garros last year.

MORE TO COME