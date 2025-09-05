State and territory Member Associations

Tennis Australia works in partnership with its state and territory Member Associations, united by a collective vision – to grow the game we love and create success shared by all.

Find your local state or territory association

Tennis Australia (TA) is the national governing body for tennis, working in partnership with eight state/territory Member Associations (MAs). The MAs represent each state/territory, working directly with clubs, coaches, players and communities to grow the game, run competitions, support facilities, and connect people of all ages and abilities to tennis in their respective region.

Visit their websites to explore what’s happening in your state or territory.