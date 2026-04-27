Aussie Watch: Seven Australians to continue Roland Garros preparation

As Roland Garros approaches, seven Australians will compete in various ATP Challenger and WTA 125 claycourt tournaments this week.

Aleksandar Vukic, Rinky Hijikata, Talia Gibson, Daria Kasatkina, Ajla Tomljanovic, Storm Hunter and Alexandra Osborne are all in action less than a month out from the second major of 2026.

Vukic and Hijikata, both semifinalists at claycourt Challenger events in 2025, will fly the flag in their respective Challenger 175 tournaments and will hope to produce similar results.

Vukic will search for his first claycourt victory of the year when he competes in Cagliari, Italy. He opens against No.8 seed Marcos Giron, against whom he has won three of four matches, including a round-of-16 match in Estoril in 2025.

Meanwhile, Hijikata will seek to gain momentum in Aix-en-Provence, France, while also targeting a return to the world's top 100.

On the WTA 125 circuit, Gibson arrives in Saint Malo, France as the No.2 seed, searching for her maiden claycourt crown. In the opening round she battles local Leolia Jeanjean, against whom she holds a 1-0 record.

Kasatkina and Tomljanovic, meanwhile, are competing at the Catalonia Open in La Bisbal d’Emporda, Spain, where Kasatkina is the seventh seed.

> READ: Kasatkina returns from injury in Rouen

Elsewhere, there will be strong Australian representation in Jiujiang, China, with 11 Aussies featuring in a hardcourt Challenger event.

Tristan Schoolkate, Adam Walton, Dane Sweeny, Alex Bolt, Bernard Tomic and James McCabe all earned direct main-draw entry, with Schoolkate, Walton, Sweeny and Bolt all seeded.

Matthew Dellavedova, Omar Jasika, Jake Delaney and Kody Pearson will attempt to join them via the qualifying rounds.

Aussies in action

CAGLIARI ATP CHALLENGER 175

Aussies in singles: Aleksandar Vukic (World No.89)

Aussies in doubles: To be determined

AIX-EN PROVENCE ATP CHALLENGER 175

Aussies in singles: Rinky Hijikata (World No.101)

Aussies in doubles: To be determined

LA BISBAL D’EMPORDA WTA 125

Aussies in singles: Daria Kasatkina (World No.75), Alja Tomljanovic (World No.85), Storm Hunter (World No.201)

Aussies in doubles: To be determined

SAINT MALO WTA 125

Aussies in singles: Talia Gibson (World No.58)

HUZHOU WTA 125

Aussies in doubles: Alexandra Osborne (with Monique Barry)

JIUJIANG ATP CHALLENGER 75

Aussies in singles: Tristan Schoolkate (World No.114), Adam Walton (World No.117), Dane Sweeny (World No.134), Alex Bolt (World No.147), Bernard Tomic (World No.192), James McCabe (World No.230)

Aussies in doubles: Jake Delaney (with Yuta Shimizu), Calum Puttergill and Dane Sweeny, Kody Pearson and Adam Walton

Aussies in singles qualifying: Matthew Dellavedova (World No.448), Omar Jasika (World No.463), Jake Delaney (World No.487), Kody Pearson (World No.1079)

*Rankings as of 20 April 2026

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