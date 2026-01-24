Inglis into AO 2026 fourth round after Osaka withdraws

Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis is through to the fourth round at Melbourne Park after four-time major winner Naomi Osaka withdrew from the tournament.

Only hours before their scheduled match on Saturday night, two-time AO champion Osaka announced she was withdrawing because of a physical issue

"I've had to make the difficult decision to withdraw to address something my body needs attention for after my last match," the 28-year-old wrote on her Instagram story.

"I was so excited to keep going and this run meant the most to me, so having to stop here breaks my heart but I can't risk doing any further damage so I can get back on the court.

"Thanks for all the love and support...I'm so grateful everyone embraced me so much.

"And thank you to my whole team for always having my back and the tournament organisers for being so kind."

Inglis, in her first major main draw in four years, is through to the round of 16 at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, joining Alex de Minaur as the only other Australian left in the tournament.

The West Australian will face world No.2 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round on Monday, after the Polish star beat 31st seed Anna Kalinskaya.

One of two qualifiers to reach the last 32, Inglis spent 13 hours and 24 gruelling minutes over 14 sets to advance to the third round.

But with Osaka's withdrawal she will avoid having to log more court time on Saturday night.

Inglis is guaranteed $480,000 by advancing to the fourth round.