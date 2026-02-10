Aussie Watch: De Minaur seeks Rotterdam redemption

Twelve months after losing the Rotterdam Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, world No.8 Alex de Minaur returns as the top seed.

Targeting an 11th singles title, De Minaur is one of four Australians competing at the ATP 500 tournament in the Netherlands. Alexei Popyrin and Aleksandar Vukic gained direct entry, while Chris O’Connell qualified.

In strong form to begin the 2026 season, the two-time finalist stands as the best chance to become Australia’s first singles champion in Rotterdam since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004.

However, De Minaur faces a difficult road to earn another opportunity at the silverware. Arthur Fils, who was ranked world No.14 at Roland Garros 2025 before a stress fracture plagued the rest of his season, is De Minaur’s first challenge, with Stan Wawrinka, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev potential opponents en route.

Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz, De Minaur’s previous two finals opponents, will not compete in Rotterdam this year.

In other first-round matches, Popyrin battles No.2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, Vukic faces Wawrinka, while O’Connell is up against Frenchman Valentin Royer.

Meanwhile, Daria Kasatkina is Australia’s last woman standing in singles action at the first WTA 1000 tournament of 2026 in Doha. She came from a set down to defeat Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima 4-6 6-3 6-0 to win her second match of the season.

Kasatkina meets Elise Mertens in the second round as she aims to become Australia’s first women’s singles champion in Doha. She was joined by Maya Joint in the first round, although she fell to No.9 seed Linda Noskova in straight sets.



Despite her singles defeat, Joint seeks to build on her doubles form from Abu Dhabi last week when she pairs up with Australian Open partner Storm Hunter. Ellen Perez will also compete in doubles in Doha, partnering with Dutchwoman Demi Schuurs.

In Dallas, James Duckworth and Adam Walton represent Australia’s singles chances, while John-Patrick Smith and John Peers will feature in doubles with their respective partners.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

DOHA WTA 1000

Aussies in singles: Maya Joint (30), Daria Kasatkina (61)

Aussies in doubles: Ellen Perez (with Demi Schuurs), Storm Hunter/Maya Joint

ROTTERDAM ATP 500

Aussies in singles: Alex de Minaur (8), Alexei Popyrin (50), Aleksandar Vukic (88), Chris O’Connell (119)

DALLAS ATP 500

Aussies in singles: James Duckworth (83), Adam Walton (93)

Aussies in doubles: John-Patrick Smith (with Adam Pavlasek), John Peers (with Evan King)

