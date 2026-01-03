“To step out here is pretty special”: Kyrgios embraces Brisbane return

After injury defined his past two seasons, Nick Kyrgios is preparing to put on a show in his Brisbane International return.

Few tennis highs have matched what Nick Kyrgios experienced when he was crowned the champion at Pat Rafter Arena eight years ago. “Obviously I have some great memories here,” said the Australian of the only trophy he lifted on home soil. “Brissy for me is one of the best tournaments you could possibly play on tour.”

Back at the Queensland Tennis Centre after an extended time out due to injury, a pragmatic Kyrgios couldn’t say whether he would experience another occasion like it. What he could say, however, was how much it meant simply to return.

“I don’t know if I'm ever going be able to feel that that again, but just to be here, be a part of it – the Aussie summer is obviously something that's very special to every Aussie tennis player,” he said. “To have the opportunity and the blessing again to step out here is pretty special.”

That sentiment carries extra weight given the injury challenges that have defined Kyrgios’ past two seasons. After exiting to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Brisbane last summer, he contested only four more matches in 2025, with a second-round loss to Karen Khachanov in Miami last March his most recent tour-level match.

The 29-year-old explained how he experienced more tennis, not less, during his ongoing rehab process.

“When you’re healthy, you’re literally just playing one match. You just get physio, you go back to your hotel … it's pretty simple," he said.

“But when you're not, you're kind of load managing and you're rehabbing and then you're gymming and you're doing conditioning and then you're on court. You’re actually doing more.”

That hard work has ensured Kyrgios feels physically ready for his fifth main-draw campaign in Brisbane, where he’ll take on world No.60 Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round and compete alongside good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis in doubles.

Mindset is even more important for the Canberran, who takes to the court with a renewed sense of gratitude. “I think after every injury I've had these last couple of years and to see how quickly something can be snatched away from you, [I] kind of just want to take it,” he said.

Hard-gained perspective for the flashy former world No.13 – who achieved his best Grand Slam result as runner-up to Novak Djokovic at 2022 Wimbledon and has wins over all of the 'Big Three' on his early playing record – is accompanied by an appreciation of what he brings to the court.

“I've had some amazing matches. I've played on the biggest stages,” he said. “I just want to get through this and be happy with my performance. Ultimately, I just want to go out there and put on a show for the crowd and for the fans and for the people.

“Ultimately, I guess what I'll go down as – as an entertainer,” he added. “Someone who just was like a bit of a chaotic mess, but an entertainer.”

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of one of the most exciting tournaments of the year. Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale via Ticketmaster. Prices start at $30. Premium Experiences are on sale via Ticketmaster and the Premium Experiences Team.