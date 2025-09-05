Diversity, equity and inclusion
We’re a sport and workplace where everyone is welcome, valued and supported to thrive.
Our commitment
We believe tennis creates space for inclusion, on and off the court. We’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone feels respected, supported and able to be themselves.
We value different backgrounds and perspectives because collaboration sparks meaningful conversations and drives creativity, innovation and progress.
Why it matters
Diversity strengthens teams. Inclusion builds trust. We believe difference drives better ideas, stronger collaboration and more meaningful impact. That’s why we embed inclusion across everything we do, from recruitment to leadership, culture to community.
How we support you
We offer support to ensure every candidate and employee feels empowered to succeed in an accessible workplace:
- Fair, inclusive recruitment processes.
- Workplace adjustments available during application and employment.
- Accessibility features at our Melbourne Park headquarters.
- Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for confidential wellbeing support.
- Continuous learning opportunities through diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) events and training.
If you’re visiting the Tennis Australia office, this virtual tour will give you an idea of what it is like, including some of the accessibility features. (The video can be viewed without sound.)
Our stories
Meet our Australian Open retail team
Meet Jonathan and his Australian Open retail team, they’re a diverse bunch and believe that’s what makes them a great team.
Supporting hidden disabilities
Tiana shares her experience navigating the Australian Open with a hidden disability and how the Sunflower Program helped her feel seen and supported.
Meet Irena, our Inclusion & Diversity Lead
Irena leads inclusion and diversity at Tennis Australia, drawing on her lived experience to help shape a more welcoming sport. As a deaf woman and a gay woman, she’s helping the organisation grow with empathy, understanding and pride.
Supporting our Indigenous talent
Tahlia joined our AO24 Customer Experience team through Anglicare Victoria’s Buldau Yioohgen “Big Dreams” program, an initiative that empowers young Indigenous people through culture, confidence, and employment pathways.
Frequently asked questions
Yes. Accessibility adjustments are available at any stage, whether you're applying, interviewing, starting a placement or already employed. Just let us know what you need.
To help us support you, complete our Recruitment accessibility support form. It’s designed to make requesting adjustments straightforward, so you can focus on what matters.
We offer DEI training and resources for our team. These include cultural awareness, unconscious bias, inclusive language, and accessibility best practices.
Yes. We’re committed to creating a safe, inclusive workplace for all. We actively encourage applications from First Nations peoples, LGBTQIA+ communities, people with disability, and culturally diverse backgrounds.
No. Tennis is a diverse business, with a range of career opportunities on and off the court. Passion, skills and alignment with our values is what matters most. But if you do play, you will have plenty of colleagues who would love to have a hit.