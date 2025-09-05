How UTR works
Learn more about how the Universal Tennis Rating works and how it’s calculated.
How is a UTR calculated?
To understand how the UTR works, let’s explore how match rating and match weight is calculated.
Calculating match rating
Two important factors affect how match rating is calculated:
- The UTR difference between opponents
Before each match, the UTR algorithm compares your rating to your opponent's. Based on the rating difference, it predicts the percentage of games each player is expected to win. A higher UTR means you're expected to win a greater percentage of games.
- The actual percentage of games won
After the match, the algorithm compares the actual number of games you won to the number it expected you to win. If you win more games than predicted, your match rating for that specific match will increase, even if you lose the match. For example, losing 6-4 6-4 when expected to lose 6-0 6-0 will increase your rating. On the other hand, if you win fewer games than the algorithm predicted, your match rating will go down.
Calculating match weight
Four key factors are used to calculate match weight:
- Format
Longer matches receive more weight. A full three-set match will count more heavily than a pro-set or single set format.
- Competitiveness
Matches with a closer UTR difference receive more weight. If there's a bigger UTR difference between opponents (for example, a player with a UTR of 6 playing against an opponent with a UTR of 8), that match will have less weight compared to a match where the rating difference is smaller.
- Reliability
Once a player has played enough matches, their UTR is considered reliable (compared to players with a provisional or no UTR). A match played against a player with a reliable UTR is given more weight.
- Time degradation
More recent matches receive more weight to ensure your UTR reflects your current form. Older results gradually lose their impact over time.
“Unlike player rankings, which reward match results, the UTR system takes into consideration all elements of each performance. I love the fact that it’s not just about winning or losing a match, the score counts, every game counts.”
Darren Cahill, Australian tennis coach.
How do I check my UTR?
A player’s UTR Rating can be accessed via a player’s Competitive Player Profile (CPP). To compete in Australia, all players must have a CPP.
How long does it take for my UTR to update?
Tennis Australia shares official match results with UTR Sports daily. For Australian players, their UTR is typically updated via their Competitive Player Profile every Tuesday morning. Some results may require a few additional days to process.
Frequently asked questions
The impact depends on whether you do better or worse than expected. If you do better than expected, your UTR will go up. If you do worse than expected, your UTR will go down.
Your UTR can change even when you're off the court. This often happens because your past opponents' ratings change as they play new matches. In addition, time degradation means as your past match results get older, their weight in your overall UTR calculation slowly diminishes.
The UTR algorithm generally disregards matches where the UTR difference is greater than 2.00 and the higher-rated player wins. Generally, these matches aren't a true reflection of either player's skill and the scores are therefore excluded from the calculation.
While past matches are important, the system prioritises more recent results. Limiting it to 30 provides a balanced rating – it’s not solely based on one or two recent matches, but also not weighed down by older performances.
Furthermore, only matches played in the last twelve months are used for rating calculation.
The algorithm applies the same principle. It compares the average UTR of each team and then predicts an expected percentage of games won. Each player will have doubles UTR, which is separate from your singles UTR.
UTR generally doesn't factor in walkovers or defaults since no actual play occurs. If a match ends in a retirement, the score will only impact your UTR if at least four games were completed before the withdrawal. Regardless of their impact on your rating, these matches will still appear on your player profile, ensuring an accurate record of your history.