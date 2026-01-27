AO Ventures announces first investments, backing innovation at the Australian Open and beyond

AO Ventures - the venture capital arm of Tennis Australia - has backed four pioneering early-stage businesses in its first nine months since launch.

The support of these companies reflects the fund’s strategy to invest in high growth opportunities where Tennis Australia and the Australian Open become an early client or partner, helping founders to scale their solutions on a global stage.

“The biggest challenge for any early-stage business is traction. By leveraging the strengths of Tennis Australia, we can help drive market credibility for these businesses, building their reputations and revenues. Ultimately, by then creating alignment through investment, it also boosts our returns,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

AO Startups, which has piloted more than 40 businesses around the world over the past four years, supports the fund’s investment pipeline and offers the perfect testbed for due diligence ahead of any investment decision.

AO Venture’s 2025 investments

Bolt6 - A global leader in AI-powered officiating, broadcast, and data services. Since 2025, Bolt6 has delivered the electronic line calling technology for the Australian Open. It has since grown its tennis footprint across the ATP and WTA Tours and delivers services to a growing list of other major sports and rights holders, including Liv Golf, the PGA, NASCAR, World Volleyball and the America’s Cup. At the Australian Open, Bolt6 also helps to bring new ideas to life across video review, live stats, LED integration, creative camera angles and more, adding depth to the broadcast and the fan experience.

Raven Controls - A fast-growing software platform that enables real-time incident management and operational coordination across large and complex venues, the technology has been implemented at the United Cup by Tennis Australia over the last two years. Raven represents an early investment by the fund in an AO Startup company. Globally, Raven is used by leading sports organisations and events including ASM Global, Liverpool FC, Wembley Stadium, UEFA, LIV Golf, and the Toronto Blue Jays, supporting safer and more efficient venue operations.

Mindspring Padel - Helps facilities around the world support the fastest growing sport in the world by offering fully financed and technology-enabled Padel court infrastructure. This enables clubs to build Padel courts without the upfront capital expenditure that often constrains the supply of new courts.

Padel Haus - Is the leading premium Padel club operator in the United States. With the US expected to observe a 10x increase in demand for Padel through to 2030, Padel Haus is uniquely positioned to grow its number of indoor venues located in prime urban locations.

About AO Ventures

As the official VC arm of the Australian Open Grand Slam and Tennis Australia, AO Ventures provides the capital, global platform and networks to build reputations and accelerate commercialisation of startups changing the shape of the sports, entertainment, media and health industries.

The US$40m fund will make early-stage investments into approximately 20 startup companies from across the globe.

AO Ventures is supported by sophisticated investors from both Australia and abroad, offering them a unique opportunity for exposure to the world of technology and sport.

Visit aoventures.vc to learn more.

