Aussie Weekly Wrap: Kasatkina shines on Spanish clay

Daria Kasatkina has regained momentum entering Roland Garros, claiming a WTA 125 crown in La Bisbal d’Emporda, Spain.

Marking her first title since Ningbo in October 2024, Kasatkina rose to the occasion on her most dominant surface. The 28-year-old defeated two top-100 players en route to victory, culminating in a 2-6 6-3 7-5 victory over German Tamara Korpatsch in the final.

It has been a challenging road for Kasatkina, who has battled a hip injury for most of the 2026 season. In her third tournament back following a two-month layoff, she was proud of her efforts.

“It’s been a tough few months to be honest, starting last year and this year was tough as well. As soon as I found some confidence in the beginning of year, I got injured and then I had to stop for a couple of months,” she said.

“Coming back is not easy, so I’m really happy the way I was able to fight during this time here and super happy with the title because it’s been a tough week as well.”

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Ellen Perez: Teaming up with Demi Schuurs, Perez progressed to the Madrid quarterfinals, making it three trips to the final eight in her past four tournaments.

Adam Walton: The Queenslander continued his strong form, advancing to the Jiujiang Challenger final in China. Walton has won eight of his past 11 matches, which included his first Masters 1000 claycourt win in Madrid a fortnight ago.

Alex Bolt: The South Australian joined Walton in the Jiujiang semifinals, losing to his compatriot in a tight three-set battle 6-2 3-6 7-6(5). The sixth seed did not drop a set on the way to the semifnals.

Emerson Jones: The Queenslander advanced to her second singles final of 2026, doing so at an ITF W100 event in Gifu, Japan. This included a tense quarterfinal in which she saved a match point against fellow Australian Taylah Preston, winning 7-5 4-6 7-6(1).

Rinky Hijikata: The 25-year-old had a strong week in Aix en Provence, France, where he reached the quarterfinals of an ATP Challenger event. He defeated former top-50 player Sebastian Ofner before taking a set from No.3 seed Zizou Bergs in his final-eight encounter.

Taylah Preston: The No.7 seed in Gifu expanded on her Tokyo form to progress to the quarterfinals. She almost advanced to the semifinals, where she fell in a tight third-set tiebreak to compatriot Emerson Jones.

> READ: Preston rides high with Tokyo title

Thomas Fancutt: Alongside Kiwi Ajeet Rai, Fancutt secured back-to-back crowns, this time winning an ITF M25 crown in Quinta do Lago, Portugal.

Cruz Hewitt: The 17-year-old reached his fifth straight quarterfinal at an M15 tournament in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand. It improved his record to 14-5 since February.

Moerani Bouzige: The 26-year-old also reached the quarterfinals in Nakhon Pathom, his first quarterfinal in four weeks.

Joshua Charlton: After triumphing in Luzhou, China last week, Charlton advanced to the doubles semifinals in Nakhon Pathom, after pairing with Irishman Charles Berry.

Jesse Delaney: The New South Welshman followed suit, also making the Nakhon Pathom doubles semifinals. He and Kiwi Isaac Becroft were a match tiebreak away from advancing to the final.

Benjamin O’Connell: The 27-year-old advanced to his first career singles quarterfinal at an M15 tournament in Mbombela, South Africa. He also made the doubles semifinals with compatriot Zaharije-Zak Talic.

Jacob Bradshaw: The 23-year-old reached his second straight quarterfinal at an M15 even in Monastir, Tunisia. He dropped just six games in his two victories.

Mustafa Ege Sik and Taiki Takizawa: The duo won an ITF J200 doubles title in Villach, Austria. They defeated Slovenian Mark Becirovic Novak and Czechia’s Dominik Vagner 6-4 3-6 [11-9] in the final.

Ceressa Jackson: The 15-year-old claimed her second-straight junior doubles crown in Windhoek, Namibia, winning a J60 trophy alongside South African Milan Swanepoel.

> RISING AUSSIES: Ceressa Jackson

Taylah Lessue: It was another week, another title for Lessue after she held a J30 title aloft in Lautoka, Fiji. The 18-year-old won all five of her matches under a new format where a round-robin format replaced the first two rounds.

Ryan Bolger: The 14-year-old earned his first ITF junior singles title, reigning supreme in the J30 in Mytilene, Greece. The second seed did not lose a set in his final four matches, dropping just seven games between the second round and the semifinals.

Jenson Yokota-Ho: The 16-year-old also claimed his maiden ITF junior singles crown, winning the J30 tournament in Melbourne. Yokota-Ho defeated fellow Australian Kanvar Singh 7-5 6-1 in the final to be crowned champion.

Ami Dalla Pozza: The maiden junior titles did not stop there as Dalla Pozza was crowned champion for the first time in an ITF tournament. Dalla Pozza did not drop a set in her six matches at the Melbourne claycourt event.

> RISING AUSSIES: Ami Dalla Pozza

Watch the ATP and WTA tours LIVE & ON-DEMAND on beIN SPORTS.