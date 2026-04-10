BJK Cup: Stosur optimistic about historic comeback

Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup captain, Sam Stosur, believes her team has every chance of completing an almighty comeback in their Qualifier tie against Great Britain on Saturday.

After Talia Gibson and Kimberly Birrell suffered heartbreaking losses on Friday, Australia need to win three consecutive rubbers for the first time since the 1996 World Group II play-offs against Canada to secure victory.

Given Australia’s experience, Stosur has full confidence in her team being able to overturn the deficit, beginning with Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez in the doubles.

“We have to look at the positives,” she said. “I absolutely believe in Storm and Ellen to get tomorrow’s doubles match going, to really make it a real, tight tussle.

“It’s best-of-five [rubbers] for a reason. We’ve got players on our side that all of us believe in – tomorrow’s going to be all about that. We’re going to have to fight, we’re going to have to make it something special, but we’re certainly up for the challenge and I know that we’re absolutely capable.”

> TICKETS: Secure your tickets to Australia's BJK Cup Qualifier tie against Great Britain

In the opening rubber on Friday, a spirited second-set comeback from Gibson fell short, as British teenager Mika Stojsavljevic won her maiden BJK Cup rubber 7-6(4) 7-5.

Trailing a set and 5-2, Gibson went on the attack, punishing Stojsavljevic on the return. The West Australian mustered five break point opportunities at 5-5, but Stojsavljevic’s strong-serving prowess proved to be the difference. The 17-year-old hammered 12 aces in a battle that lasted over two hours.

Despite the defeat, it was a rewarding experience for Gibson to make her BJK Cup playing debut, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

> READ: Gibson to lead BJK Cup Finals pursuit in Melbourne

“It was definitely very special. I got chills walking out on that court with the team,” she said.

“The experience is something that I’m still getting used to, but we are super grateful for the crowd that’s come out today to support us. It means a lot to have so many people cheering you, backing you, and being behind you.

“We’re just excited for tomorrow.”

Birrell was also valiant in her defeat to British No.1 Harriet Dart. In a rubber where winning points on serve came at a premium, the Queenslander maintained her composure to claim the opening set. However, Dart rallied home to claim victory 4-6 6-3 6-3.

With her first singles rubber finished, Birrell is prepared for tomorrow’s challenge as they seek a return to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

“It’s good to get some tennis under my belt in this tie and I will definitely take the positives from today,” she said.

“Tomorrow is a clean slate and I think overall today, there was some good signs down my end of the court.

“As Sam said, we have a job to do tomorrow and there’s a long way to go in this tie. We’re up for a battle tomorrow and I think we can do it.”

You can watch Australia’s Qualifier tie against Great Britain on 10-11 April on the channels of the Nine Network.