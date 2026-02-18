Cardio Tennis sparks energy at AO 2026

The spotlight was trained on Cardio Tennis presented by Chemist Warehouse at this year’s Australian Open.

Over 120 Cardio Tennis presented by Chemist Warehouse participants and coaches from Melbourne attended Opening Week at Australian Open 2026 to watch world-class tennis in real time.

Not only were the Cardio Tennis contingent spectating, but were also active contenders shining a light on this fun, innovative way to move.

Across the three weeks of the tournament, 160 participants and 20 tennis clubs – from Bendigo to Ocean Grove, Craigieburn to Cowra – visited Melbourne Park and participated in on-court showcases, which culminated in the Women’s and Girl’s Day on 29 January 2026 with the Margaret Court Arena showcases

.Donning bright purple kits and pink visors, nine participants and their coach Ash Richardson from Macedon Tennis Club stepped out onto Margaret Court Arena ready to enjoy a light-hearted hit and vibrant 20-minute workout.

Margaret Court Arena was in great form, with LED screens flashing, toe-tapping music pumping, and contagious high energy radiating from the court and into the onlooking crowd.

Alongside the Macedon Tennis Club participants, former world No.4 Australian tennis player, broadcaster and Cardio Tennis ambassador Jelena Dokic took to the court to take part in the high spirited, low competition fun.

“Cardio Tennis is for everyone,” said Dokic at the Australian Open. “No judgement, no scoreboard. Cardio Tennis helps people reconnect with movement in a way that feels achievable and inclusive.”

The showcase demonstrated what Cardio Tennis is all about: turning training into play by getting your body moving in an engaging, tennis-infused workout that is accessible for all levels of fitness and all levels of the sport.