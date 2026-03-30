Aussie Weekly Wrap: Marinkov, Simes claim maiden crowns in Swan Hill

Australian rising stars Pavle Marinkov and Ashleigh Simes have secured their first singles titles in Swan Hill this week as the Australian Pro Tour continued in northern Victoria.

A week after losing to eventual champion Colin Sinclair in Wodonga, Marinkov redeemed himself by defeating the second seed 7-6(2) 6-2 in the final. It was a convincing tournament for the 20-year-old, who dropped just 14 games en route to the championship playoff.

Meanwhile, following her runner-up finish in Wodonga, Simes went one step further to win the Swan Hill crown. She prevailed against Cypriot Olga Danilova 6-4 6-1 to emerge victorious.

After earning a wildcard into the Wodonga tournament, the 23-year-old has won nine of her past 10 matches. The Australian Pro Tour returns on 12 July in Brisbane.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

John-Patrick Smith: The 37-year-old advanced to his first Masters 1000 semifinal since Indian Wells last year, reaching that stage in Miami with Dutchman Sander Arends. This included defeating No.2 seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool in the round of 16.

> READ: Smith progresses to Indian Wells semifinals

Storm Hunter: The former doubles world No.1 made it three quarterfinals from four WTA 1000 tournaments this season alongside top-10 singles player Jessica Pegula in Miami.

Matthew Dellavedova: The Victorian won his first title in 15 months after claiming an ITF M15 trophy in Maanshan, China. It followed his semifinal appearance in the same town a fortnight ago.

Jesse Delaney and Matt Hulme: The top-seeded duo secured the doubles title at the Australian Pro Tour event in Swan Hill. Delaney and Hulme did not drop a set throughout their campaign, ousting compatriot Joshua Charlton and Sinclair in the final.

Ethan Cook and Tai Sach: After winning two Australian Pro Tour titles in their past three tournaments, Cook and Sach reached their maiden ATP Challenger doubles final in Yokkaichi, Japan.

Tristan Schoolkate: The West Australian progressed to the final eight of the Moreila Challenger in Mexico. It spells his second ATP Challenger quarterfinal of the season after he made the final in Brisbane in February.

Rianna Alame and Elizabeth Ivanov: The teenagers featured in their first women’s doubles final in Swan Hill. They pushed Japanese pair Natsuho Arakawa and Nanari Katsumi to a first-set tiebreak in the final but ultimately succumbed to the third seeds.

Jake Delaney and Marc Polmans: The former Australian Open boys’ doubles champions had a solid week in Moreila, where they reached the semifinals. It was Polmans' fifth straight doubles semifinal, dating back to January’s Australian Open.

Jacob Bradshaw: The 23-year-old continued his form in Sharm El Shiekh, where he reached another quarterfinal. Bradshaw claimed his fourth M15 quarterfinal in the Egyptian city, where he won 11 of his 17 matches.

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