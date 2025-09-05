- Prevent
- Recognise
- Report
- FAQs
Know your rights and responsibilities
- You have the right to feel and be safe – always, everywhere.
- You should never be bullied, hurt, or made to feel uncomfortable – by a teammate, coach or any adult.
- Your privacy matters. No one should touch you or take photos of you in a way that feels wrong or makes you feel unsafe.
- You have the right to speak up. Telling someone isn’t dobbing – it’s about protecting yourself and others.
- You are not alone. There are adults and organisations ready to help you anytime you need.
Your rights come with responsibilities to respect others and their safety, just like you want yours to be respected. Everyone deserves to feel safe and supported, whether it's on or off the court.
Understand how to spot safeguarding concerns
Part of staying safe in tennis means looking out for your friends and peers too. If something seems off or worrying – even if you are not totally sure – it is important that you trust your instincts.
Abuse can happen in different ways, such as emotional and physical, but it’s not always obvious. That’s why noticing changes in your friends and speaking up can really help.
Changes in behaviour
- Suddenly really quiet or sad
- Stops joining games or activities
- Talks badly about themselves
- Avoids certain people or places.
Changes in appearance
- Lots of bruises or scratches
- Tired all the time
- Injuries that don’t make sense.
At clubs or with coaches
- Wants to be alone with someone a lot
- Breaks safety rules or boundaries
- Gets special gifts or attention.
If a friend tells you something
If a friend opens up to you about something bad that has happened or is worrying them:
- stay calm and really listen.
- let your friend know you believe them and that it is good they are not keeping it a secret.
- encourage them to talk to an adult they trust and let them know that you need to do that as well.
Speak to a trusted adult about your concerns
If something happens that makes you feel unsafe, or if you see or hear about this happening to another young person – tell an adult you trust.
This can be:
- your parent or guardian
- your coach
- your school teacher or counsellor
- your club's Member Protection Information Officer (MPIO) – they’re trained to help you.
Your trusted adult will report directly to Tennis Australia’s Integrity and Compliance Unit (TAICU).
If you feel confident, you can report the concern yourself.
- Report to TAICU through email at integrity@tennis.com.au or online form.
- Call STOPLINE: 1800 11 SAFE (1800 117 233) to talk to someone anonymously.
If someone is in immediate danger (for example, being hurt or at risk right now), find a trusted adult immediately and call the Police at 000.
Frequently asked questions
Feeling safe means more than just not being bullied, it also means feeling included and treated kindly. If something doesn’t feel right, talk to a friend, parent or another adult you trust. You don’t have to deal with it on your own.
Even if someone says it’s “just a joke”, it’s okay to say you don’t like it. Adults should always treat you with respect. If it keeps happening or makes you feel uncomfortable, talk to someone you trust.
Yes, you can always say no. No one should ever make you do something that feels wrong, even during training. It’s okay to speak up if something doesn’t feel safe or makes you feel worried.
If your friend seems upset or scared, or something feels wrong, talk to a trusted adult. You don’t have to fix everything, just speaking up can make a big difference.
That can feel really unfair, but don’t give up. You deserve to be heard, and there are people who care and want to help you. Keep telling other trusted adults until someone listens. If you feel comfortable, speak to your club's MPIO – they are trained to listen to your concerns.
Yes, what happens online is just as serious as in real life. If someone sends messages that make you feel weird, asks for photos or posts comments in a way that feels wrong, tell someone you trust.