If something happens that makes you feel unsafe, or if you see or hear about this happening to another young person – tell an adult you trust.

This can be:

your parent or guardian

your coach

your school teacher or counsellor

your club's Member Protection Information Officer (MPIO) – they’re trained to help you.

Your trusted adult will report directly to Tennis Australia’s Integrity and Compliance Unit (TAICU).

If you feel confident, you can report the concern yourself.

Report to TAICU through email at integrity@tennis.com.au or online form.

Call STOPLINE: 1800 11 SAFE (1800 117 233) to talk to someone anonymously.

If someone is in immediate danger (for example, being hurt or at risk right now), find a trusted adult immediately and call the Police at 000.