AO 2026: Kose kicks off AO junior campaign in style

Meet Cooper Kose, a 16-year-old now living in Brisbane, who toppled No.14 seed Tito Chavez 7-6(2) 4-6 5-3 ret. in his opening boys’ singles match at Australian Open 2026.

After falling to crafty American and No.10 seed, Maxwell Exsted, in the first round last year, Kose has developed his game, practising with some of the best players on the ATP Tour.

“I’ve hit with [Daniil] Medvedev, [Joao] Fonseca, [Taylor] Fritz, [Jiri] Lehecka. I hit with [Ben] Shelton last year at the AO. It’s been good hitting with them,” he said.

“Their ball quality and the consistency is really good, and their physicality. I think if I can get to that level, I can go far with my tennis.”

However, it was a session with retired American Christopher Eubanks as a 14-year-old that benefited him the most.

“Chris Eubanks was really good with [giving me advice],” he said. “He was telling me the level throughout the top 100, from 50 to 100, and then 40 to 50, and so on.

“Their full depth and strength in the corners, and how much different it is to say [Carlos] Alcaraz, it’s a big difference.”

Kose’s ball quality and ability to swing freely were on full display on Saturday. His powerful ball striking proved that he has learnt from his match against Exsted at AO 2025.

“I feel like last year I was pretty tight. I was pretty nervous playing the match, the first time [around] I didn’t play that well,” he said.

“This year, I was like ‘I’ve already been here’ type of thing. I’ve already had the experience and I was good to play, I felt really comfortable out there. I was playing a lot freer this time around [compared to] last year.”

Growing up in Melbourne, before moving to Brisbane, Kose used to attend the Australian Open every year. He vividly remembers watching a young Frances Tiafoe in action.

“I used to watch Frances [Tiafoe] in qualifying most years, and all the younger Aussies playing, I have a lot of memories here,” he said.

“I watched [Tiafoe] as a 17, 18-year-old playing quallies at the Slam, and then in the men’s and then always followed him playing. I really liked his game.”

It inspires him to one day compete in the men’s singles at the Australian Open.

“I always hoped that I would make the men’s tournament of this, but juniors, this is good right now, and it’s going well.”