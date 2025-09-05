Media hub

Find out how you can contact our media team, apply for accreditation, and access our fact sheets and media releases.

Media enquiries

Tennis Australia keeps Australian and international media representatives informed about news-breaking events, tournaments and tennis-related issues. 

Contact our media team
Media accreditation

Application requirements:

All applications must include a signed letter of endorsement from the media organisation you are representing. Freelance media will not be considered without appropriate organisational endorsement.

For further information, please contact: mediaservices@tennis.com.au

Applications for media accreditation will open for the following events:

  • Location: Sydney
  • Event date: 13 to 14 September 2025
  • Applications open: August 2025

  • Location: Hobart
  • Event date: 14 to 16 November
  • Applications open: October 2025

  • Location: Australia wide
  • Event date: 2026
  • Applications open: September to October 2025