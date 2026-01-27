Semifinals bound: Gadecki and Peers continue AO mixed doubles defence

Olivia Gadecki and John Peers’ mixed doubles title defence is still alive after defeating fifth seeds Aleksandra Krunic and Mate Pavic 6-1 7-6(6).

“Thanks to everyone for coming out, I know it’s hot and it’s been tough coming out here so really appreciate the support,” Peers said to an appreciative crowd.

“We played a really good first set and it was a little unfortunate we just couldn’t get a break early in the second to continue the momentum. We fought hard and Liv carried me at the end there in the second.”

Under a closed roof at Margaret Court Arena, the home crowd support helped spur the Aussies to victory, led by Peers’ daughters who got the crowd chanting.

The Aussie duo looked sharp early, Gadecki’s powerful groundstrokes and Peers’ net presence combining beautifully to run away with the opening five games in quick succession.

In fact, the Aussie wildcards could almost do no wrong, hitting winners from everywhere to race through the first set in just 22 minutes.

In particular they punished the second serve of Krunic, who was averaging about 120 km/h.

The second set wasn’t quite as straightforward, with Krunic and Pavic lifting their level considerably. A solid final service game from Gadecki to take the set to a tiebreak even twice earned applause from Pavic.

“I thought I’d start to pull my weight around here so I chose a good time,” Gadecki joked of the moment.

A tight tiebreak ensued with sublime tennis from both sides of the court, before a signature Peers smash off a solid Gadecki serve out wide sealed the match in style.

“It’s pretty cool to play with John and I’m so thankful he chose me to play again so I’m just enjoying the moment,” she said.

The match was played in good spirit with Krunic and Pavic smiling throughout. Pavic even displayed some nifty soccer skills with a well- timed header and pass to the ballkids in between points.

Nursing an abdominal strain, Pavic was visibly labouring throughout the match but still lunged at everything, showing an impressive doubles IQ that has won him a career Golden Slam in doubles.

Gadecki and Peers, however, weren’t to be denied and were buoyed by the home crowd support.

“Every time I get to come home and play in Australia, especially in front of friends and family I cherish every moment. I don’t know how many more years we can get to keep doing it,” Peers said.

“The kids are grown up, the family’s a lot of fun but I really appreciate the support over the years. It’s been so much fun. Let’s keep it going for a couple more.”

Gadecki and Peers will play fourth seeds Taylor Townsend and Nikola Mektic in the semifinals after the pair defeated American Christian Harrison and Irina Khromacheva 6-4 6-2 earlier on MCA.