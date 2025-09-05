The Member Protection Policy protects the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone who participates in Australian tennis.

This is our pinnacle policy designed to keep the sport safe and inclusive for all. It covers our most serious behavioural issues such as discrimination, abuse, harassment, and racism and applies at all times when you are doing anything connected to tennis.

This policy also covers our screening processes and complaint handling process for alleged breaches of this and other Tennis Australia national policies (i.e. Safeguarding Children Code of Conduct and Improper Use of Drugs and Medicine).