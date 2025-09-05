Safeguarding policies and compliance
Tennis Australia's policies protect everyone in the tennis community. Learn more about our policies that help safeguard children and the role you need to play.
Member Protection Policy
The Member Protection Policy protects the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone who participates in Australian tennis.
This is our pinnacle policy designed to keep the sport safe and inclusive for all. It covers our most serious behavioural issues such as discrimination, abuse, harassment, and racism and applies at all times when you are doing anything connected to tennis.
This policy also covers our screening processes and complaint handling process for alleged breaches of this and other Tennis Australia national policies (i.e. Safeguarding Children Code of Conduct and Improper Use of Drugs and Medicine).
Safeguarding Children Code of Conduct
The Tennis Australia Safeguarding Children Code of Conduct protects the health, safety and wellbeing of all children participating in Australian tennis programs, activities, events or services, and outlines the clear behaviour standards required of personnel when dealing with children participating in Australian tennis.
This covers all things related to children within tennis, along with reinforcing our commitment to child safety and all the standards in our Member Protection Policy. It provides guidance around common interactions with children, including transport and overnight stays.
Code of Behaviour
The Code of Behaviour is designed to keep the competitive play environment (such as tournaments, competitions, leagues) safe and fair.
It covers behaviours both on court and off court (such as ball abuse, spectator misconduct) and applies to all players, coaches, parents/guardians, and spectators participating in or attending a tennis tournament or competition in Australia.
Social Media Policy
Tennis Australia’s Social Media Policy outlines the responsibilities and expectations of everyone in the tennis community when using social media. This policy provides key principles for enabling healthy and positive social media experiences for everyone, including children and young people.
The aim of Tennis Australia and this Policy is to protect, promote and educate the tennis community about using social media in a safe and appropriate manner.