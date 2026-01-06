Hijikata triumphs in All-Aussie Brisbane International Showdown

Rinky Hijikata is through to the round of 16 at the Brisbane International after defeating compatriot Adam Walton 6-3 6-2.

Heading into the encounter with an 0-2 record at the Challenger level against Walton, Hijikata suffered an early break, only to immediately strike back with a break of his own, before converting a break point at 15-40 to go up 5-3 and ultimately take the set.

The 24-year-old seized control of the rest of the match, converting on 50% of his eight break point opportunities and winning 67% of his first serve points.

After blitzing the qualifying rounds, the victory marks Hijikata’s first main-draw win of the season and his first in Brisbane since his quarterfinal run at the ATP 250 event in 2024. It also extends his winning streak to six matches overall, with the Australian finishing his 2025 season on a high by capturing the ATP Challenger title in Playford.

Soon after that triumph, he was awarded a wild card into the main draw of Australian Open 2026.

Hijiata will next face power-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals.

The results were not as positive for Nick Kyrgios in his return to singles competition. The former world No.13 showed focus and commitment early against American Aleksandar Kovacevic, before his elbow began troubling him midway through the first set.

Kyrgios later struggled with an ankle issue that limited his movement, eventually going down in a valiant 3-6 4-6 effort.

“It’s sad, in a way, but that’s just the reality,” Kyrgios said when reflecting on his career following serious wrist and knee surgeries.

“It’s just sport, so you can’t be too upset. That’s why you have to be really grateful for moments like that doubles match the other night, and the fact that I got through this and I’m ready to play doubles tomorrow. I’m still extremely happy and proud of myself.”

In women’s singles action, Ajla Tomljanovic pushed No..11 seed Karolína Muchova to the brink but ultimately fell in a tense 6–4, 1–6, 6–7(5) thriller that lasted just 22 minutes short of three hours.

The veteran was formidable on serve in the opening set, but seven double faults from there on proved costly, allowing Muchova to build momentum as she converted five of her 14 break-point opportunities.

"I have to give credit to Ajla. She played unbelievable," said the Czech. "Every ball was coming back. She had great intensity .... I'm very happy to win this battle."

AUSSIES IN ACTION: BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

DAY 3 RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[11] Karolina Muchova d [WC] Alja Tomljanovic 4-6 6-1 7-6(5)

Men’s singles, first round

Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) d [WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 6-3 6-4

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d [WC] Adam Walton (AUS) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP ON DAY 4

Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [2] Amanda Anisimova (USA) – fourth match, Pat Rafter Arena

[WC] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [10] Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) – second match, Show Court 1

[6] Mirra Andreeva (RUS) v [Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) – fourth match, Show Court 1

