Maya Joint

Australia

active

When you're finished with tennis, or when you get to No.1, I guess then you've kind of done it. Then you can celebrate.

Maya Joint, 7 May 2025
Biography

On Court

  • Trains at Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy in Brisbane
  • Won her first ITF professional title in doubles in December 2023, partnering fellow Australian Roisin Gilheany at an ITF 60 tournament on the Gold Coast
  • Achieved a career-high ITF junior ranking of world No.25 in early 2024
  • Scored two top-200 wins to reach the singles quarterfinals at a WTA 125 tournament in Canberra in January 2024
  • Started the 2024 season ranked No.684. By May, she had broken into the world’s top 200
  • Was among a record five Australian women to qualify at US Open 2024

Statistics

Key statistics

Age19
Born16 April 2006
Birth PlaceDetroit, United States
CoachChris Maloney

Year-end singles ranking history

2024119
2023773

Latest news

Gallery