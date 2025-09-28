- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Trains at Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy in Brisbane
- Won her first ITF professional title in doubles in December 2023, partnering fellow Australian Roisin Gilheany at an ITF 60 tournament on the Gold Coast
- Achieved a career-high ITF junior ranking of world No.25 in early 2024
- Scored two top-200 wins to reach the singles quarterfinals at a WTA 125 tournament in Canberra in January 2024
- Started the 2024 season ranked No.684. By May, she had broken into the world’s top 200
- Was among a record five Australian women to qualify at US Open 2024
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|19
|Born
|16 April 2006
|Birth Place
|Detroit, United States
|Coach
|Chris Maloney
Year-end singles ranking history
|2024
|119
|2023
|773
Latest news
Gallery
Wimbledon Doubles 2025
Kimberly Birrell and Maya Joint play doubles during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Maya Joint at French Open 2025
Maya Joint during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Maya Joint French Open Doubles 2025
Maya Joint plays doubles with Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Maya Joint Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers 2025
Maya Joint during the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Queensland
Maya Joint at Wimbledon 2025
Maya Joint during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
