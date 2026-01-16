“It feels like home”: De Minaur prepares to make top-five push

Alex de Minaur has always believed he possesses the tools necessary to challenge the world's best players.

With lightning speed and a never-say-die attitude players can only dream of, De Minaur has worked his way to a ranking of world No.6, his highest entering a Grand Slam.

However, the Australian No.1 is always striving to improve his game, a mindset he hopes will lead him to the ATP top five for the first time — bridging the gap between him and the top echelon.

In September 2025, following Australia’s 3-2 Davis Cup second-round qualifier defeat to Belgium in Sydney – the team’s first loss at home since 2018 — De Minaur travelled to the Laver Cup in San Francisco as a last-minute inclusion for Team World.

While the short turnaround might have been seen by some as unnecessary considering De Minaur lost to Belgian world No.91 Raphael Collignon during that tie, it helped the 26-year-old revive his season. He reached the quarterfinals or greater in his last five tournaments of the year, including his first semifinal at the ATP Tour finals in Turin in November.

A closed session with tennis legends and Team World leaders Andre Agassi and Pat Rafter to work on De Minaur’s slice has contributed to his consistent form and is a way in which the Australian aims to enhance his game.

“More than anything, I’ve had these shots. They’ve been in my arsenal now for a while. It’s just about choosing the right moments to use it,” he explained. “I’ve had the variety … but depending on match-ups or who I’ve been playing, I haven’t always executed it in the right moment. It’s just ways to bring out that creative side in me, which is normally when I play some of my best tennis.

“If I can keep adding those elements to my game, it’s only going to make me a better version of myself. It’s going to give me better chances and opportunities to achieve my goals.”

In his 10th Australian Open campaign, De Minaur once again leads the local charge, arriving as the highest-ranked Australian male for the sixth straight year.

Despite the pressure of being statistically Australia’s best chance of becoming the first local to win the men’s singles title since Mark Edmondson in 1976, the Sydneysider feels more comfortable playing at Melbourne Park.

“It’s pretty crazy that it’s already been 10 years competing in the main draw … I’m definitely hoping there’s another 10 more,” he joked. “You do start to become a lot more familiar (the more times you play at the Australian Open). It feels like home. The first couple of years, you’re a little bit lost, not really knowing the areas within the site where you feel comfortable.

“But it just feels great to be back. It feels like home. I’ve been here 10 years now. I’ve had the same locker since the first day I’ve been here. So, all these types of things just make it a whole lot easier.”

As he hopes to overturn his 0-5 record in Grand Slam quarterfinals, De Minaur’s path to the final four is no walk in the park.

An opening round match with Wimbledon 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini is his first hurdle. Success there could present a Roland Garros rematch with Alexander Bublik in the round of 16, followed by a quarterfinal showdown with Carlos Alcaraz. However, De Minaur is excited and prepared for the challenges that will come his way.

“Ultimately, every single player in the draw is extremely tough. I knew going in that there were going to be many unseeded players, which were going to be really tough match-ups,” said De Minaur, who has a 3-3 record against Berrettini.

“As for the tournament, competitive-wise, I’m feeling really good. I’m hitting the ball great. I’m physically feeling really good, so I’m excited to get started. It’s by no means going to be easy, but I’m ready for the competition.”