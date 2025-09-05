Why choose tennis for kids
Whether your child has tried tennis at school, watched the Australian Open, or you're simply looking for an easy way to get them active – this is where to begin. Discover age-appropriate options across schools, holiday programs and local clubs.
Explore programs for every child and stage
Ready to level up?
Dreaming of Grand Slam glory? Competitive play helps kids build skills, confidence and friendships. It teaches focus, resilience and respect through real match experiences. As kids build experience, they can explore different competition formats that match their level and goals.
Frequently asked questions
Yes. Many states and territories offer vouchers to help with sport costs – sometimes up to $500 per child or family. Check your state or territory website for eligibility and details.
- ACT – Every Chance
- NSW – Active & Creative Kids
- NT – Sport Voucher
- QLD – FairPlay
- SA – Sports Voucher Plus
- TAS – Ticket to Play
- VIC – Get Active Kids
- WA – KidSport Voucher
Your local tennis club may also be able to guide you.
Kids as young as 3–5 years old can begin with fun game-based programs such as Hot Shots Tennis.
Not necessarily. Many programs provide racquets to borrow when kids are starting out. Your coach or club will let you know what's needed. But having your own can help kids practise at home and build confidence.
Yes. Tennis is flexible and can support different learning styles. Many programs cater for neurodivergent kids – talk to your local coach about what's right for your child.
Many clubs offer pathways into competition, once your child is ready. Start with a local coach to learn the basics.
Yes. Thousands of Australian schools deliver tennis through PE and extracurricular programs. Tennis Australia supports schools with modified racquets, ready-to-go lesson plans and coach access – so every child can learn tennis in a dynamic, inclusive environment.
Tennis Australia offers nationally endorsed programs for primary (Hot Shots Tennis) and secondary school students. These curriculum-aligned sessions build confidence, coordination and game sense. Explore school tennis programs to see how your child's school can get involved. Coaches also offer before school, at lunch time and after-school tennis opportunities. Speak with your school to see if there is a coach connected to your school for playing opportunities.