Fun, inclusive programs that grow with your child – from first swings to lifelong rallies.
Why choose tennis for kids

Whether your child has tried tennis at school, watched the Australian Open, or you're simply looking for an easy way to get them active – this is where to begin. Discover age-appropriate options across schools, holiday programs and local clubs.​

Tennis is playful

An easy, fun way to get kids active and develop their social skills on and off the court​.

Builds confidence

Tennis helps kids develop focus, coordination, independence and resilience​.

A sport for life

Multiple participation pathways, so tennis can grow with your child​.

Safe coaching environments

Every child deserves a great start in sport. Our coaches are trained to create safe, inclusive spaces that build skills and confidence.

Safeguarding children Coaching for kids

Frequently asked questions

Yes. Many states and territories offer vouchers to help with sport costs – sometimes up to $500 per child or family. Check your state or territory website for eligibility and details.

 

Your local tennis club may also be able to guide you.

Kids as young as 3–5 years old can begin with fun game-based programs such as Hot Shots Tennis.

Not necessarily. Many programs provide racquets to borrow when kids are starting out. Your coach or club will let you know what's needed. But having your own can help kids practise at home and build confidence.

Yes. Tennis is flexible and can support different learning styles. Many programs cater for neurodivergent kids – talk to your local coach about what's right for your child.

Many clubs offer pathways into competition, once your child is ready. Start with a local coach to learn the basics.

Yes. Thousands of Australian schools deliver tennis through PE and extracurricular programs. Tennis Australia supports schools with modified racquets, ready-to-go lesson plans and coach access – so every child can learn tennis in a dynamic, inclusive environment. 

 

Tennis Australia offers nationally endorsed programs for primary (Hot Shots Tennis) and secondary school students. These curriculum-aligned sessions build confidence, coordination and game sense. Explore school tennis programs to see how your child's school can get involved. Coaches also offer before school, at lunch time and after-school tennis opportunities. Speak with your school to see if there is a coach connected to your school for playing opportunities.

Ready to watch your child develop skills, confidence and a life-long love for tennis? With more than 1000 locations across Australia offering Hot Shots Tennis, find your local today!

