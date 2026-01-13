AO 2026 Qualifying: Kubler, McCabe rally in front of strong home crowd

It has been a long time since Jason Kubler experienced the buzz of playing a singles match in front of a big crowd.

After missing a significant period of the 2024 season with a knee injury, Kubler was in fine form in front of a strong crowd at Kia Arena on Tuesday.

The world No.192 won his first singles match at Melbourne Park in three years against Frenchman Harold Mayot to advance to the second round of Australian Open qualifying. A fast start from Kubler saw him claim proceedings 6-3 6-4, setting up a match with 17th seed Vilius Gaubas.

Big crowds can seem daunting at first; however, Kubler’s experiences on the big stages with Rinky Hijikata during their dream doubles title run at Australian Open 2023 came in handy.

“It’s been a few years since I’ve actually won a round here, outside of doubles anyway. I was pretty excited to play on Kia [Arena] as well. Anytime I can get on one of the big courts, especially at a Slam, it’s super cool,” he said.

“[My experience] probably helps me the most in the sense that I’ve got a win in front of the crowd. Before you go out there, you sort of don’t know how to handle the situation, so I think just having experience playing in front of a lot of people, holding my nerve.”

While a sixth Australian Open main-draw appearance could be on the horizon, Kubler is not daring to dream just yet. His mind was on fiancée Maddison Inglis’s opening match against Spaniard Leyre Romero Gormaz, which was being played on Court 7 during his match and which she went on to win.

McCabe stars on the ‘Aussie court’

ANZ Arena has previously served as the stage to introduce Australia’s next generation. Players such as Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkinakis have tasted success on the court formerly known as Show Court 3, and now, McCabe can be added to the list of Australians to have won there.

Aiming to return to the Australian Open main draw after making his debut in 2025, McCabe entered Tuesday morning’s clash with Pavle Marinkov winless in three attempts at ANZ Arena. However, a straight-sets victory over his compatriot saw him successfully ignite his qualifying campaign.

In front of a near-capacity crowd, the world No.173 proved too skilful for Marinkov, hitting 27 winners to 10 in the 6-2 7-6(5) win.

“To win on the Aussie court, I’d say this court is probably where every Australian wants to play,” McCabe said. “It’s a good feeling, and I hope that I can keep going.

“It’s everyone’s dream as a kid to play at the Australian Open, and now I’m playing at it again, so I’m just grateful.”

The advantage of competing at home is being able to play in front of friends and family, and the New South Welshman had no shortage of support for his opening qualifying match.

“My manager was here, and his brother and sons. Both of his sons are my best mates,” McCabe said. “I love playing in front of [my home] crowd. The Australians don’t realise how much it actually helps us.”

McCabe will turn his attention to 23rd seed Nicolai Budkov Kjaer in the second round as he continues his pursuit of main-draw entry.

Aussies in action – AO 2026 Qualifying

DAY 2 RESULTS

Men's singles qualifying – first round

Jason Kubler (AUS) d Harold Mayot (FRA) 6-3 6-4

James McCabe (AUS) d [WC] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) 6-2 7-6(5)

Elias Ymer (SWE) d Alex Bolt (AUS) 7-6(5) 7-6(5)

Stefano Travaglia (ITA) d [WC] Blake Ellis (AUS) 6-3 4-6 6-1

Rafael Jodar (ESP) d [WC] Li Tu (AUS) 6-2 6-1

[9] Elmer Moller (DEN) d [WC] Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-4 7-6(6)

Michael Zheng (USA) d [WC] Cruz Hewitt (AUS) 6-3 6-3

Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) d [Alt] Omar Jasika (AUS) 7-6(2) 6-0

IN PROGRESS

Men's singles qualifying – first round

[WC] Moerani Bouzige (AUS) v [20] Liam Draxl (CAN)

COMING UP

Australian Open men's qualifying – second round

Dane Sweeny (AUS) v Jerome Kym (SUI)

Bernard Tomic (AUS) v Arthur Fery (GBR)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [17] Vilius Gaubas (LTU)

James McCabe (AUS) v [23] Nicolai Budkov Kjaer (NOR)