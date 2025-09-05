Applications for Learn 2 Lead are for girls aged 14–18 across Australia who are ready to step into leadership. If you're passionate about sport, leadership or making a difference, we want to hear from you.

To apply, you'll need to:

complete the online application form

provide a short statement about your goals and leadership aspirations in tennis, sport or your community.

Applications for the 2026 intake will open in October this year.

A travel subsidy is available for regional participants.