Lead with purpose and change the game
Learn 2 Lead is an eight-week program to prepare young women aged 14–18 with leadership skills and confidence to lead change in their local tennis communities.
You’ll be supported by program facilitators, two learning journey check-ins, an online platform with resources and a supportive community of like-minded young people.
How to apply
Applications for Learn 2 Lead are for girls aged 14–18 across Australia who are ready to step into leadership. If you're passionate about sport, leadership or making a difference, we want to hear from you.
To apply, you'll need to:
- complete the online application form
- provide a short statement about your goals and leadership aspirations in tennis, sport or your community.
Applications for the 2026 intake will open in October this year.
A travel subsidy is available for regional participants.
Young women leading
Through Learn 2 Lead, young women aged 14–18 are stepping up with confidence. They're gaining leadership skills, making change in their communities and shaping the future of tennis.
Hayley's Learn 2 Lead graduate story
After retiring early from martial arts due to injury, Hayley found renewed confidence and purpose through tennis and the Learn 2 Lead program.
From initially playing by standing still on court to running weekly sessions, she’s now creating inclusive events for girls at her club and mentoring others. Her journey shows the power of support, community and stepping outside your comfort zone.
Angel - Seaside, SA
"I was nervous coming in, but the kindness I felt helped me build amazing friendships. I’m working to get more people into tennis and give the sport the recognition it deserves."
Asha - Parkes, NSW
"Learn 2 Lead gave me clarity and confidence about my future. I’m now focused on creating inclusive spaces in tennis through coaching, mentoring and empowering other young girls to grow."
Nyla - Portland, VIC
"I’m more confident with others, in how I speak and carry myself. I’ve helped grow our girls’ teams from two to seven, started coaching juniors and run fun community competitions to get more people into tennis."