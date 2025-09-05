Coaching employment and recruitment
Need a coach or looking for your next role? Explore new opportunities and learn how to post a vacancy using our platform.
Looking to find a job?
Find your next coaching role
Whether you're just starting out or ready to take the next big step in your coaching career, a world of opportunity awaits. Explore a range of vacant positions across the country and overseas – from assistant and community coaching roles to club management and leadership positions.
With openings in major cities and regional towns, there's a role to match your passion, experience and lifestyle. No matter where you are on your coaching journey, the next chapter starts here.
Click on the state locations below to find coaching opportunities in your desired location:
Frequently asked questions
We advertise a variety of roles – from trainee coaches to assistant coaches, head coaches and club management roles.
This feature is unfortunately not currently available.
Looking to post a vacancy?
The benefits of employing Tennis Australia coaches
Tennis Australia is comitted to growing and advancing the coaching workforce. We provide our coaches with courses, workshops, learning modules, coaching insurance and support to make sure they have the right knowledge and tools to deliver the best tennis experience.
When hiring a new coach, choose a Tennis Australia coach — so you can partner with a qualified professional who is knowledgeable about modern, innovative coaching methodologies and safety practices.
- Qualified, accredited coaches
- Extensive insurance coverage
- Comprehensive screening
- Continuous development
Simplifying your search for the right talent
If you're a Tennis Australia member or affiliated with one of the Member Associations, you can post your vacancy on our platform free of charge. We also have advertiser resources available in our learning management platform, Bounce, to assist you with complex recruitment process.
Posting a vacancy
Posting a vacancy using our platform is easy. Simply complete the form and answer all the questions marked with an asterisk (*).
Advertiser resources
Recruitment can be overwhelming. Our advertiser resources help simplify hiring process.
Frequently asked questions
You can post your vacancy using our platform free of charge if you are a coach member of Tennis Australia or a member of a club that’s affiliated with one of the Member Associations.
Job advertisements remain active on our job board until their specified closing date. After the closing date, they are manually removed. If you wish to remove your advertisement before the closing date, you can email [email protected].
Posting your vacancy on our platform is completely free, providing you with access to a network of qualified, insured and screened coaches Australia-wide.
Need more help?
